Imran Khan is fighting on 7 of 8 seats in key Pakistan bypolls. He may win most

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan-ousted in April following a no-confidence vote- is a candidate for seven of eight national assembly seats in a key by-election on Sunday. His party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is currently leading as results pour in for the by-elections which Imran Khan has called "a referendum" on his popularity. The by-elections come as Pakistan recovers from devastating and deadly monsoon floods that affected over 30 million people in the country leaving a third of Pakistan under water.

Here are top updates on by-elections in Pakistan:

1. Imran Khan is standing for seven of eight assembly seats and his party is leading in 6 of the seats, GeoTv reported.

2. Standing for multiple seats is allowed in Pakistan but if a candidate wins more than one seat, they can choose which seat they will hold and a separate vote will be held for the ones forfeited.

3. Imran Khan is attempting to gauge his popularity following his ouster and the numerous legal challenges he faces.

4. Imran Khan has held dozens of rallies drawing crowds of people and has vowed announced a "long march" of his supporters on Islamabad.

5. Imran Khan has also been demanding early elections as the general polls are scheduled for October next year.

6. Imran Khan’s party already has a string of recent by-election victories.

