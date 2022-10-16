Home / World News / Imran Khan is fighting on 7 of 8 seats in key Pakistan bypolls. He may win most

Imran Khan is fighting on 7 of 8 seats in key Pakistan bypolls. He may win most

world news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 09:47 PM IST

Pakistan By-Elections: The by-elections come as Pakistan recovers from devastating and deadly monsoon floods.

Pakistan By-Elections: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at an event.(AFP)
Pakistan By-Elections: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at an event.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan-ousted in April following a no-confidence vote- is a candidate for seven of eight national assembly seats in a key by-election on Sunday. His party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is currently leading as results pour in for the by-elections which Imran Khan has called "a referendum" on his popularity. The by-elections come as Pakistan recovers from devastating and deadly monsoon floods that affected over 30 million people in the country leaving a third of Pakistan under water.

Here are top updates on by-elections in Pakistan:

1. Imran Khan is standing for seven of eight assembly seats and his party is leading in 6 of the seats, GeoTv reported.

2. Standing for multiple seats is allowed in Pakistan but if a candidate wins more than one seat, they can choose which seat they will hold and a separate vote will be held for the ones forfeited.

3. Imran Khan is attempting to gauge his popularity following his ouster and the numerous legal challenges he faces.

4. Imran Khan has held dozens of rallies drawing crowds of people and has vowed announced a "long march" of his supporters on Islamabad.

5. Imran Khan has also been demanding early elections as the general polls are scheduled for October next year.

6. Imran Khan’s party already has a string of recent by-election victories.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
imran khan pakistan
imran khan pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out