Pakistan in turmoil, IMF's $6 billion bailout programme on hold
With Pakistan in political turmoil, the economic woes of the country have multiplied manifold. The International Monetary Fund's $6 billion programme has been stalled, with no possibility of the next tranche's approval in the ongoing month, Pakistan daily The News reported.
Now, Pakistan will have to manage $5 billion as a bridge financing gap till June to avert a full-fledged balance of payment crisis and manage depleting foreign currency reserves in case the programme continues to be on hold.
After the IMF programme hit the roadblock, Pakistan's other creditors like the World Bank and The Asian Development Bank stopped the budgetary support and attached approval with the IMF's letter of comfort, the website reported.
The Pakistan officials said that only three options are left now which include negotiation for a consensus on the memorandum of financial and economic policies, wait for the elections till July and then extend the IMF programme beyond September or scrap the existing programme and negotiate a fresh deal with the IMF with the new government.
Nevertheless, Pakistan will have to manage $5 billion for the next few months for averting a crisis like situation. “A financing gap of $2 billion would emerge from the IMF as Islamabad envisages external financing from the Fund through approval of seventh and eighth reviews under $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Pakistan will have to manage another $3 billion from bilateral donors to bridge the yawning financing gap,” a top official told the Pakistan media outlet.
It is important to note that Pakistan and the IMF were recently holding talks for the completion of the outstanding 7th Review and release of $960 million tranche, which now seems impossible to be accomplished in this month.
“The IMF looks to continue its support to Pakistan and, once a new government is formed, we will engage on policies to promote macroeconomic stability and enquire about intentions vis-a-vis program engagement,"IMF’s Resident Chief, Esther Perez Ruiz said while maintaining that there were no plans to suspend the programme.
But this is not the first time when Pakistan has faced such a challenge. Ahead of the 2018 elections, the IMF had told Pakistan they would negotiate deal with the new government. Then finance minister Shamshad Akhtar had to manage $2 billion from China to meet the balance of payment conditions.
According to the The News, the foreign currency reserves are dwindling and now stand at a meagre $12.04 billion as of March 25. The balance of payment crisis will be knocking at the doors during the elections if the current account deficit continues to escalate.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
