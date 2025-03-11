Pakistan Train Hijack Live: Ground troops forced to retreat, claims BLA

Pakistan Train Hijack Live: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said that they have "completely repelled the Pakistani military's ground assault."

Pakistan Train Hijack Live: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Tuesday said that it took control of the Jaffar Express train and held hundreds of passengers hostage in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. The BLA also reported that six Pakistani military personnel were killed in the attack. After the attack, the train came to a stop in a remote area in the Bolan district and the fate of the passengers was not immediately clear.

The hijacked train was traveling from the provincial capital of Quetta to the northern city of Peshawar when it came under attack, government spokesman Shahid Rind said, adding that enforcements were heading to Bolan to respond to the situation. He had no further details.

In a statement, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said that they have "completely repelled the Pakistani military's ground assault following the seizure of Jaffar Express. After intense clashes, Pakistani ground troops were forced to retreat, but airstrikes from helicopters and drones continue unabated."

Pakistan Train Hijack Live: Top developments