Pakistan Train Hijack Live: Ground troops forced to retreat, claims BLA
Pakistan Train Hijack Live: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Tuesday said that it took control of the Jaffar Express train and held hundreds of passengers hostage in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. The BLA also reported that six Pakistani military personnel were killed in the attack. After the attack, the train came to a stop in a remote area in the Bolan district and the fate of the passengers was not immediately clear.
The hijacked train was traveling from the provincial capital of Quetta to the northern city of Peshawar when it came under attack, government spokesman Shahid Rind said, adding that enforcements were heading to Bolan to respond to the situation. He had no further details.
In a statement, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said that they have "completely repelled the Pakistani military's ground assault following the seizure of Jaffar Express. After intense clashes, Pakistani ground troops were forced to retreat, but airstrikes from helicopters and drones continue unabated."
Pakistan Train Hijack Live: Top developments
- The Baloch Liberation Army on Tuesday in a statement said that it has taken as hostages passengers of the Jaffar Express train.
- The BLA said that it will execute the captives if Pakistani forces launch an operation.
- The Jaffar Express, with some 400 passengers on board in nine bogies, was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Over 450 passengers and staff are feared to have been taken hostage, local media reported.
- Pakistan's Samaa TV said that according to Raiway officials, no contact has been established with the 450 passengers and staff aboard the 9-coach Jaffar Express
Pakistan Train Hijack Live: How many passengers were there in Jaffar Express
Multiple people have been injured in the attack near Bolan in Balochistan, said a statement by the interior ministry. The train was carrying as many as 500 passengers, according to local newspaper Dawn.
Pakistan Train Hijack Live: What is The Baloch Liberation Army?
Pakistan Train Hijack Live: Which train was hijacked by the BLA?
Jaffar Express, with around 500 passengers on board in nine coaches, was on its way from Quetta to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it was fired on between Gudalaar and Piru Koneri areas, according to officials.
Pakistan Train Hijack Live: BLA takes over 400 passengers hostage
