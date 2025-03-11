Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan train hijack: What is the Baloch Liberation Army?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2025 06:50 PM IST

Officials said the train, carrying more than 400 passengers, was trapped inside a tunnel in a mountainous area as the driver was wounded in the attack

Pakistani militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attacked the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express train in the Bolan district, injuring the driver and holding over 400 passengers, including security forces, hostage in a deserted mountainous area.

Frontier Constabulary and army personnel gather near the ambushed region. The BLA, designated by the US and Pakistan as a terrorist organisation, has been engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Pakistan government. (Representative image)(AFP file)
Frontier Constabulary and army personnel gather near the ambushed region. The BLA, designated by the US and Pakistan as a terrorist organisation, has been engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Pakistan government. (Representative image)(AFP file)

Claiming responsibility for the attack, the group “warned of severe consequences” if an attempt is made to rescue the hostages. Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, condemned the attack and said the government would not make any concessions to “beasts who fire on innocent passengers.”

Also read | Pakistan train hijack: Militants threaten to 'execute' hostages; over 400 onboard

Who are the BLA?

The BLA accused the Pakistani government of a forceful takeover of Balochistan by forcing their former king Khan of Kalat to sign the instrument of accession in March 1948. The militant group, designated by the US and Pakistan as a terrorist organisation, has been engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Pakistan government, seeking independence for the natural resource-rich province.

The militants have been accusing the central government of exploiting the least-populated region's oil and mineral wealth while the ethnic Baloch minority of the province faces discrimination and battle poverty. Security forces battling insurgency have been accused of human rights abuses and forced disappearances by the Baloch minority.

“Pakistani military generals and their Punjabi elite are looting these resources for their luxury. The valuable natural resources in Balochistan belong to the Baloch nation,” the BLA statement after the Tuesday attack said.

Militancy in the province gathered momentum since China, Pakistan's strategic ally, began implementing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the region.

Its statement on Tuesday “strongly warned” all foreign investors not to participate in the “exploitation of occupied Balochistan's resources.” The BLA has also attacked China-backed infrastructure projects and Chinese engineers in the past, prompting Pakistan to increase security cover for these establishments.

In November 2022, the BLA ordered its fighters to resume attacks on security forces as a ceasefire between the Taliban and the US in Afghanistan emboldened the group. Islamabad-based analyst Abdullah Khan told AP that the BLA is operating in the province with the support of other groups.

According to the Center for Research and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based analysis group, more than 1,600 people were killed in attacks in Pakistan in 2024, the deadliest year in almost a decade.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On