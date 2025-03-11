Menu Explore
Pakistan train hijack: Police contradict BLA's '182 hostage' claim, say 350 passengers safe; special forces deployed

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2025 10:33 PM IST

Pakistan train hijack: Security forces said an explosion had been heard near the tunnel and that they were exchanging fire with the militants.

The police in Pakistan on Tuesday refuted the militant group Baloch Liberation Army's claim that it had taken hostage over 180 passengers of a train, saying the separatists have captured 35 passengers and nearly 350 are believed to be safe. The militant group today stormed the train after derailing it using a bomb in the country's southwestern region.

Pakistan's Frontier Constabulary and army personnel. (AFP file photo)
Pakistan's Frontier Constabulary and army personnel. (AFP file photo)

The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, today claimed they had taken 182 hostages. They threatened to execute them if the security forces didn't leave the area. The train was passing through a tunnel in the mountainous region when the attack took place. The driver of the train is badly wounded.

"Around 350 passengers, including women and children, are saved and a relief train will be reaching the area where the train was attacked," said a district senior police officer, Rana Dilawar, reported Reuters.

Also read: Pakistan train hijack: BLA claims it killed 20 soldiers, took 182 hostages | 10 points

The security forces have launched an operation. They have deployed helicopters and special forces.

Security forces said an explosion had been heard near the tunnel and that they were exchanging fire with the militants in the mountainous area.

The BLA, which seeks independence for the Balochistan province bordering both Afghanistan and Iran, said it had killed 20 soldiers. The Pakistani authorities have not confirmed the veracity of the claim.

BLA claims it will execute hostages

"Civilian passengers, particularly women, children, the elderly, and Baloch citizens, have been released safely and given a secure route," it said in a statement emailed to journalists and posted on Telegram.

"The BLA further warns that if military intervention continues, all hostages will be executed," it added.

The incident took place inside Jaffar Express, which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, a journey of around 30 hours.

The area has nearly 17 tunnels, and trains tend to go slowly while passing through them.

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident, saying: “The beasts who fire on innocent passengers do not deserve any concessions.”

With inputs from Reuters, AFP, PTI

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
