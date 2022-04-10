Pakistan political crisis LIVE Updates: Nightmare for Pakistan over, time to heal, tweets Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Imran Khan on Saturday become the first prime minister in Pakistan to lose the no-trust vote in the high political drama that was continuing for days. The opposition's no-trust motion was finally taken in taken in the National Assembly an hour past midnight on Sunday, with 174 members in the 342-member house voting in favour of the resolution.

With this, Pakistan's leader of the opposition and chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will be replacing Khan as the prime minister of the country.

According to local media reports, the nomination papers for the same is likely to be submitted by 2 pm today and scrutiny would be done by around 3pm. The National Assembly will reconvene on Monday session on Monday at 11 am and the new premier would be elected then.