Pakistan political crisis LIVE Updates: Nightmare for Pakistan over, time to heal, tweets Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Imran Khan on Saturday become the first prime minister in Pakistan to lose the no-trust vote in the high political drama that was continuing for days. The opposition's no-trust motion was finally taken in taken in the National Assembly an hour past midnight on Sunday, with 174 members in the 342-member house voting in favour of the resolution.
With this, Pakistan's leader of the opposition and chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will be replacing Khan as the prime minister of the country.
According to local media reports, the nomination papers for the same is likely to be submitted by 2 pm today and scrutiny would be done by around 3pm. The National Assembly will reconvene on Monday session on Monday at 11 am and the new premier would be elected then.
Sun, 10 Apr 2022 09:33 AM
‘Time to heal, repair,' tweets Maryam Nawaz
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), said that the nightmare of Pakistan is over and it is time to heal and repair.