Pakistan, Russia sign memo to strengthen cooperation against organised crime

Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in combating organised crime during Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev's official visit to the country.

Pakistan, Russia Ink Organised Crime Pact During Minister’s Visit. (Representative image)

Kolokoltsev arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a four-day visit.

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The MoU was signed after Kolokoltsev held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi on cooperation against organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal migration and cybercrime.

Kolokoltsev later called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who witnessed the signing ceremony.

"The Prime Minister also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strengthening Cooperation in Combating Organised Crime," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Sharif expressed satisfaction over the "positive momentum" in Pakistan-Russia relations and stressed the need to build on it to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to deepening friendly relations with Russia and making effective use of existing bilateral mechanisms to advance mutually beneficial cooperation.

Sharif also called for expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, energy and economic development.

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{{^usCountry}} Kolokoltsev conveyed Moscow's desire to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas of shared interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kolokoltsev conveyed Moscow's desire to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas of shared interest. {{/usCountry}}

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He appreciated Pakistan's support at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, and highlighted the potential for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Earlier, Kolokoltsev visited the Interior Ministry and held delegation-level talks with Naqvi.

"The interior ministers of Pakistan and Russia pledged to enhance mutual cooperation in areas of shared interest," the Interior Ministry said.

The two sides agreed to finalise accords on extradition and the exchange of convicted individuals and expedite implementation of the readmission agreement.

They also reached a consensus on strengthening cooperation between Pakistan's Anti-Narcotics Force and relevant Russian agencies.

"The agreement to combat organised crime will prove to be a significant milestone in promoting mutual cooperation," Naqvi said.

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Kolokoltsev stressed the need for joint measures to combat organised crime, including terrorism, drug trafficking and illegal migration. He said Russia had achieved a 33 per cent reduction in cybercrime through effective measures.

The two countries also agreed to enhance cooperation against cybercrime and strengthen ties between Pakistan's National Police Academy and its Russian counterpart. Working groups from their interior ministries will also visit each other's countries.

Islamabad and Moscow also discussed sending skilled Pakistani workers to Russia and simplifying visa procedures for tourists and the business community.

Naqvi said easing the visa regime would strengthen people-to-people contacts and that Pakistan wanted to benefit from Russia's experience in tackling cybercrime.

He said around 1,300 Pakistani students were currently studying in Russia and expressed the desire for more students to pursue education there.

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Separately, Kolokoltsev called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and the regional security environment, with particular emphasis on strengthening bilateral security cooperation, the Pakistan Army said.

"They underscored the importance of closer institutional linkages and improved coordination between the security institutions of Pakistan and Russia," it said.

During the meeting, Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to deepen its relations with Russia and expand cooperation in areas of shared interest, particularly security.