Pakistan says it struck seven militant sites along Afghanistan border

Islamabad said on Sunday it carried out strikes on seven sites along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, targeting Afghan-based militant groups it blames for recent suicide attacks. The ministry said the strikes were in response to a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad two weeks ago. (Representative Image/Reuters)

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Pakistan conducted “intelligence-based selective targeting” of seven camps and hideouts linked to the Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates, as well as an Islamic State affiliate, AFP reported.

The statement cited three attacks since the start of Ramadan last week.

Authorities did not disclose the locations or provide operational details.

The ministry said the strikes were in response to a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad two weeks ago and other recent attacks in northwest Pakistan.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Islamabad mosque blast, which killed at least 31 people and injured more than 160, the deadliest attack in the capital since the 2008 Marriott Hotel bombing.

Pakistan has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of allowing militants to operate from Afghan soil, as ties between the two countries continue to worsen amid recent border clashes.