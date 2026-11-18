A Pakistani national has been sentenced to over 27 years in prison for attempting to orchestrate the assassination of US President Donald Trump and other American government officials on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday.

The alleged targets included Trump, former President Joe Biden and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Asif Merchant, 48, was sentenced to 330 months in prison by US District Judge Eric R Komitee in Brooklyn, New York, on November 17. He was convicted by a federal jury in March 2026 of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The DOJ said Merchant was a trained operative of the IRGC and had travelled to the US to arrange political assassinations on American soil. He believed Trump would be the ultimate target, although he also identified former president Joe Biden and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as potential targets.

Merchant's alleged mission was motivated by Iran's desire to avenge the killing of its former military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.

Merchant recruited by Iranian intelligence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the DOJ, Merchant admitted during his trial testimony that he voluntarily joined the IRGC and became a trained intelligence asset. He was recruited around 2022 and subsequently travelled to Iran for religious pilgrimages, during which he was introduced to his Iranian handler, identified as Yousef Merhardad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the DOJ, Merchant admitted during his trial testimony that he voluntarily joined the IRGC and became a trained intelligence asset. He was recruited around 2022 and subsequently travelled to Iran for religious pilgrimages, during which he was introduced to his Iranian handler, identified as Yousef Merhardad. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Beginning around 2023, Merchant met his handler approximately 15 times over a period of 18 months in Tehran, where he received counterintelligence training and was instructed to travel to the US to orchestrate the assassination plot.

His handler allegedly instructed him to recruit criminals or members of organised crime groups to carry out the killings at a political rally.

Merchant travelled to the US in April 2024, immediately after spending a week in Iran, to execute the plot, the DOJ said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Once in the country, he contacted an acquaintance to assist him with the assassination scheme. The acquaintance, however, reported him to the FBI and became an informant.

Merchant described parts of his plan to the informant during a secretly recorded meeting, including mapping out the killing of a politician at a rally.

He subsequently approached purported hitmen who were, in fact, undercover FBI agents. Merchant met them three times and explained that he was working with people overseas and wanted to hire them to kill a politician.

He paid them $5,000 as an initial payment towards the assassination plot, money he had obtained with the assistance of relatives overseas, prosecutors said.

Evidence showed focus on Trump's 2024 campaign

Evidence recovered from Merchant's laptop, mobile phones and social media accounts showed his focus on the 2024 presidential election and Trump, the DOJ said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators found internet searches related to campaign rallies and a Google Maps search for the location of a Trump rally in New Jersey. His social media accounts also contained posts praising Soleimani and targeting Trump and the US.

The original prosecution alleged that Merchant had searched for phrases such as "republican party election campaign" and "trump upcoming events" more than a dozen times between May 1 and May 10, 2024. Images recovered from his phone reportedly included screenshots of social media posts showing Trump digging his own grave and a computer-generated image of a hand holding Trump's severed head.

Merchant was arrested while preparing to leave the US, according to the DOJ.

Merchant said he acted under pressure

During his testimony, Merchant maintained that he had participated in the alleged plot to protect his family in Iran. He told the court that his Iranian handler had indicated that he knew the identities and whereabouts of his relatives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The original prosecution said Merchant was arrested on July 12, 2024, while attempting to board a flight out of the country. The following day, a separate assassination attempt took place against Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

After being informed about the attack, Merchant told law enforcement officers that it was "the same thing he was sent here to do", prosecutors said.

Judge rejects life sentence sought by prosecutors

Merchant's lawyer, Avi Moskowitz, argued for a prison term of less than 30 years. He compared his client to Inspector Clouseau, the bumbling French detective from the Pink Panther films, arguing that the assassination plan was so poorly executed that it was neither capable of succeeding nor intended to do so.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The terrorism charge carried a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and prosecutors had sought a sentence of life plus 10 years.

However, Judge Komitee said a sentence of that length would be excessive, while emphasising the seriousness of the offences.

"This case was an exceptionally serious instance of terroristic violence," Komitee said. "Not many charges are more serious than the contemplated targeted killing of a US president or other senior governmental officials."

The judge also described Merchant as an "outlier" compared with other alleged terrorists, noting that he had cooperated with authorities and conducted himself well during the trial.

"I think the sentence in this case has to be meaningful but I think the sentence of life plus 10 years is higher than necessary," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Merchant, dressed in beige jail fatigues and an orange T-shirt, showed no reaction when the sentence was announced.

Moskowitz said he was disappointed with the length of the sentence but welcomed the judge's decision not to impose the punishment sought by the government.

Following the sentencing, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the punishment was justified, describing Merchant as an Iranian agent who had travelled to the country to coordinate an assassination attempt against Trump.

"The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable," Blanche said.

The DOJ said the sentence should serve as a warning to those seeking to carry out terrorist acts on behalf of foreign powers in the US.