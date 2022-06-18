Home / World News / Pakistani restaurant draws flak for using Alia Bhatt's scene in 'Aja na Raja' advertisement
world news

Pakistani restaurant draws flak for using Alia Bhatt's scene in 'Aja na Raja' advertisement

The restaurant defended the advertisement of ‘Aja na Raja’ featuring a scene of Alia Bhatt's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and said it was just a concept. 
A Karachi restaurant has come under fire on social media for using a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi to lure its customers.&nbsp;
A Karachi restaurant has come under fire on social media for using a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi to lure its customers. 
Published on Jun 18, 2022 08:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A restaurant in Karachi has drawn flak on social media platforms for using a scene from Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt to promote an offer only for men. In the movie, Alia Bhatt essayed the role of prostitute Gangubai who became an influential brothel-owner. The advertisement showed a scene of the movie where Alia Bhatt gestured to men to get her client. With that poster, the restaurant Swing announced Men's Monday with 25% discount for men. "Aja na Raja - what are you waiting for?" the tagline of the advertisement said.

The advertisement on Instagram received a huge backlash as social media slammed the 'cheap promotion' of the restaurant.

 

"You really need to look into what’s being put up here. To use a painful scene to justify whatever you’re offering is reeking of misogyny, ignorance," one user wrote.

"If you guys think that this is some sort of marketing strategy and this will gain you some attention and customers then you're sadly mistaken! Using a clip from a movie based on prostitution (which btw is based on someone's real life) just shows how low and shallow you can get just for publicity," another user wrote.

The restaurant defended the advertisement and said it was just a concept and not meant to hurt anyone. "The movie and this post is based on a concept. Like before, we're open to all and will be serving you with the same love like we always have," it said using another tagline 'Movie kare tou aag, restaurant kare tou paap?'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pakistan karachi alia bhatt + 1 more
pakistan karachi alia bhatt
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out