Home / World News / Paris shooting suspect's custody lifted for health reasons: Prosecutor

Paris shooting suspect's custody lifted for health reasons: Prosecutor

world news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 07:01 AM IST

"The doctor who examined the suspect today in the late afternoon said that the state of health of the person concerned was not compatible with the measure of custody," the Paris prosecutor said.

A woman looks on next to tribute flowers and a picture of Emine Kara, one of the victims of a shooting on December 23, 2022, in front of the "Centre democratique du Kurdistan" (Kurdistan democratic centre) in Paris on December 24, 2022. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA/AFP)
A woman looks on next to tribute flowers and a picture of Emine Kara, one of the victims of a shooting on December 23, 2022, in front of the "Centre democratique du Kurdistan" (Kurdistan democratic centre) in Paris on December 24, 2022. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA/AFP)
AFP |

The custody of the 69-year-old man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris was lifted for health reasons on Saturday, and he was taken to a police psychiatric unit, the prosecutor said.

"The doctor who examined the suspect today in the late afternoon said that the state of health of the person concerned was not compatible with the measure of custody," the Paris prosecutor said.

Also Read | Video: Protests after deadly ‘racist’ shooting in Paris turn violent

"The custody measure has therefore been lifted pending his presentation before an investigating judge when his state of health allows," the prosecutor said, adding that investigations were continuing.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shooting paris
shooting paris

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out