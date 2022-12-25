Paris shooting suspect's custody lifted for health reasons: Prosecutor

The custody of the 69-year-old man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris was lifted for health reasons on Saturday, and he was taken to a police psychiatric unit, the prosecutor said.

"The doctor who examined the suspect today in the late afternoon said that the state of health of the person concerned was not compatible with the measure of custody," the Paris prosecutor said.

"The custody measure has therefore been lifted pending his presentation before an investigating judge when his state of health allows," the prosecutor said, adding that investigations were continuing.

