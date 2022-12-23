Home / World News / Three dead, four injured in Paris shooting, gunman arrested: Top updates

Three dead, four injured in Paris shooting, gunman arrested: Top updates

world news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 06:33 PM IST

Paris Shooting: French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that he would travel to Paris and visit the scene of the shooting.

Paris Shooting: French police secure a street after gunshots were fired.(Reuters)
Paris Shooting: French police secure a street after gunshots were fired.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Three people were killed and four injured in a shooting in central Paris, authorities said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested. The motives of the gunman were unclear, the authorities added as two of the four injured left in a serious condition.

"The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over," AFP reported citing police. “His motives remain unknown at this stage,” the official told AFP.

Here are the latest updates on the shooting in Paris:

1. The shots were heard shortly before midday, causing panic in the neighbourhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars.

2. Residents told AFP that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.

3. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that he would travel to Paris and visit the scene of the shooting.

4. Residents also told AFP that they saw two people on the floor of the salon with leg wounds.

5. AFP reported that seven or eight shots were heard with residents saying "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

6. Paris prosecutor's office said an investigation had been opened and that "a man aged between 60 and 70 has been arrested and is in custody".

7. "His identity is in the process of being checked," the office added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
paris attack
paris attack

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out