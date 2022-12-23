Three dead, four injured in Paris shooting, gunman arrested: Top updates

Three people were killed and four injured in a shooting in central Paris, authorities said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested. The motives of the gunman were unclear, the authorities added as two of the four injured left in a serious condition.

"The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over," AFP reported citing police. “His motives remain unknown at this stage,” the official told AFP.

Here are the latest updates on the shooting in Paris:

1. The shots were heard shortly before midday, causing panic in the neighbourhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars.

2. Residents told AFP that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.

3. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that he would travel to Paris and visit the scene of the shooting.

4. Residents also told AFP that they saw two people on the floor of the salon with leg wounds.

5. AFP reported that seven or eight shots were heard with residents saying "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

6. Paris prosecutor's office said an investigation had been opened and that "a man aged between 60 and 70 has been arrested and is in custody".

7. "His identity is in the process of being checked," the office added.

