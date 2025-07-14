Patriot System Will Be Sent to Ukraine, Trump Says

President Trump said Sunday the U.S. will send Patriot air-defense systems to Ukraine that will be paid for by the European Union, and he again criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It’ll be business for us, and we will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people,” Trump said. “He talks nice, and then he bombs everybody in the evening,” he added on his way back to the White House from New Jersey. “There’s a little bit of a problem there, and I don’t like it.”

Trump said he hadn’t decided how many Patriot air-defense systems he will send. He is expected to meet with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House Monday morning.

Trump said that the EU will pay for the weapons but didn’t provide any details.

Trump has indicated he will have a “major announcement” related to Russia on Monday.

The president had been considering sending more Patriots, The Wall Street Journal reported last week. Sending more Patriots would be a significant step for the White House, marking the first time the president has approved providing a major weapons system to Kyiv beyond the number authorized by the previous administration.

Ukraine currently has only a handful of Patriot systems, donated by the U.S. and other countries, and has been seeking more to fend off escalating Russian attacks. Each Patriot consists of multiple launchers, a radar, a command and control element and interceptor missiles.

Write to Tarini Parti at tarini.parti@wsj.com and Brett Forrest at brett.forrest@wsj.com