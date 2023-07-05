South Africa deputy president's security officers stomp on man. Video viral

A group of officers assigned to protect South Africa's deputy president were caught on video dragging a man out of a car and then stomping on his head. In the video which was widely shared on social media, the man could be seen lying motionless, sparking outrage in the country. South Africa: In the video, the officers were seen holding rifles and dragging the man across the road.

The officers are part of the police security team protecting South Africa deputy president Paul Mashatile, his office confirmed. Paul Mashatile could not be seen during the incident.

In the video, the officers were seen holding rifles and dragging the man across the road on a major highway in Johannesburg. They then kicked the man and stomped on his head and body. The officers were also seen kicking another man, who holds his hands over his head to protect himself. After the incident, the officers, got into two black SUVs and drove away.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), which handles cases of misconduct by police, said it had opened an investigation. Paul Mashatile's office said that he “abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians" but did not say that the deputy president had been part of a convoy of vehicles.

At least seven police officers were involved in the incident. National police spokersperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said that the officers have been identified “and will be subjected to internal processes.”

Police had also “successfully traced the victims of this incident,” Athlenda Mathe said.

