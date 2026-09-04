Pedicures, burgers: USS Abraham Lincoln's 5,000 sailors unwind in Thailand after 286-day deployment against Iran

Crew members of the USS Abraham Lincoln hit Thailand’s seaside resort city of Pattaya this week as part of a port call following a record 286 days at sea in its deployment against Iran.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was supporting the American forces in the conflict against Iran, and streamed into Pattaya on Thursday. (REUTERS)

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The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was supporting the American forces in the conflict against Iran, and streamed into Pattaya on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

Sailors from the carrier – both male and female – took pedicures at the Colour Nail salon and visited brand stores in a mall, purchasing “simple stuff like new socks”, according to one of them, The Guardian reported.

Crew members of the USS Abraham Lincoln walk at a shopping mall in Pattaya, Thailand, Thursday.

USS Abraham Lincoln's lengthy deployment at sea had drawn concerns last month about deteriorating mental health among the crew as well as the food shortages faced by those onboard. However, the Navy had dismissed these concerns, with US President Donald Trump saying the deployment was “not nearly long enough.”

Pattaya shops put up special signs for US Navy

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{{^usCountry}} Many local businesses in Pattaya have put up signs welcoming the sailors, offering incentives to them. For example, Tito Fashion tailors advertised their products which they said were “specially for US Navy ready in 24 hours”, The Guardian reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many local businesses in Pattaya have put up signs welcoming the sailors, offering incentives to them. For example, Tito Fashion tailors advertised their products which they said were “specially for US Navy ready in 24 hours”, The Guardian reported. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the sailors bought his wife a Hello Kitty soft toy from H&M, while another ordered two burgers at Burger King and has plans to order a tailored suit and explore Thailand’s east coast.

Meanwhile, on the main strip, known as Walking Street, a massive neon sign has been built at the entrance, saying: “Pattaya City is pleased to welcome USS Abraham Lincoln carrier and its personnel.” Venues like Sapphire Club on the street offer a discount of 10 per cent to US service members, according to The Guardian.

‘A load came off my shoulders’: Sailor on port call

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One of the sailors, speaking about the port call, said “a load came off my shoulders”. He acknowledged it was “tough but we had a job to do.”

Many local businesses in Pattaya have put up signs welcoming the sailors.

“I ate to my heart’s content. Me and Thai food might be best friends after this,” the sailor added. Another serviceman indicated at the toll the deployment had taken, saying, “Some people adapt to it, but not everyone.” One of the crew members, who was on his first deployment, said the living situation was like “being stuck in your bedroom with all your family.” He said the food, for him, was the toughest to get used to.

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“I almost choked on this many times,” he told The Guardian, while describing eating “uncooked beef” and sliced up, uncooked potato.