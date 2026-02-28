'Catastrophe', 'dangerous adventure': How world leaders reacted to Israel-US joint strikes on Iran

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to "seize control of your destiny" and rise up against the Islamic leadership. Following this, Iran also launched a counterstrike in several key Middle East hubs, including Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.

Russia, the European Union, UK and Ukraine called the attacks concerning and urged all sides to exercise restraint.

Leaders from across the world echoed concerns over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, following the United States and Israel joint operations against Iran on Saturday.

Russia urged its citizens to leave Iran, with former president Dmitry Medvedev saying that talks with the United States had just been a "cover". Medvedev, who is now the chair of Russia's security council, in an X post said, “The peacekeeper is at it again,” referring to US President Donald Trump.

The country also criticised the strikes on Iran as a "dangerous adventure" that could spark "catastrophe" in the region, AFP reported

"Washington and Tel-Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region to the brink of a humanitarian, economic, and radiological catastrophe," the foreign ministry said.

It further said that the intentions of US is to destroy the constitutional order and overthrow the government of "a state they find undesirable, which has refused to submit to the diktat of force and hegemonism."

Qatar calls attacks ‘violation of sovereignty’ Qatar, which hosts a US military base, initially said it was secure after the US and Israeli attacks on neighbouring Iran but was monitoring developments closely. However, later in the day, an official told AFP that it had intercepted an Iranian missile and repelled “a number of attacks.”

Several rounds of explosion was also reportedly heard across Doha. Condemning the attacks, the country's foreign ministry in a statement said "its strong condemnation of the targeting of Qatari territory by Iranian ballistic missiles. It considers this a blatant violation of its national sovereignty," adding it “reserves its full right to respond to this attack,” AFP quoted the ministry as saying.

An official later told AFP that Qatari defence systems had intercepted an Iranian missile, and the defence ministry said it had repelled "a number of attacks".