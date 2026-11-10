US defence secy Pete Hegseth dismisses impeachment move as ‘political spectacle’, gets A+++ from Trump

US secretary of war Pete Hegseth on Tuesday dismissed the impeachment move against him over alleged abuse of power during the Iran war, calling it a farce that was bound to fail. Hegseth made the remarks at a news conference, a day after US Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, introduced eight articles of impeachment against him.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on November 10, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Also Read | In 250 years, US has impeached only 2 cabinet secretaries; Pete Hegseth could be the third

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Trump reacted to Hegseth's briefing, rating his defence against a “disgruntled” Massie as "A PLUS, PLUS, PLUS". The US president called Massie an "angry, defeated, former Congressman".

‘Not patriotism. This is sabotage’: Pete Hegseth

Addressing the impeachment effort at his first Pentagon news conference since May, Hegseth said previous attempts to impeach US President Donald Trump had failed and added, "They will fail again."

"This is not patriotism. This is sabotage," he said.

Referring to the Iran war, Hegseth said, "I stand beside every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow."

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Massie said the House was scheduled to hold an initial vote on Tuesday on a procedural motion seeking to dismiss the resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Massie said the House was scheduled to hold an initial vote on Tuesday on a procedural motion seeking to dismiss the resolution. {{/usCountry}}

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"If we can overcome that effort, we will proceed to a real debate and vote on the Articles of Impeachment," he said.

What is the resolution against Hegseth?

The resolution primarily centres on the war in Iran, but also refers to Hegseth's role in US military operations in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and in Venezuela.

Massie alleged that Hegseth's actions amounted to “high crimes and misdemeanors” and that his leadership at the Pentagon “warrants impeachment.”

The US Constitution does not explicitly define what constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors”, leaving it to lawmakers to determine which actions warrant impeachment.

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A House vote could take place by midweek, putting pressure on Republicans, many of whom have blamed the Iran war for their party's poor election performance. However, the subsequent course of action remains uncertain.

Deep Dive Why did Pete Hegseth call the impeachment effort a political spectacle? Hegseth said the move was not oversight or accountability, but a political spectacle driven by ego and resentment. He described its sponsor, Thomas Massie, as a disgruntled and defeated congressman. What is Pete Hegseth accused of in the impeachment resolution? The resolution alleges, among other things, that Hegseth waged war on Iran without congressional approval and failed to protect civilians during military operations. These are allegations and have not been tested by a court or investigation. What votes would be needed to impeach and remove Pete Hegseth? The House can impeach Hegseth by approving the articles with a simple majority. Removing him would require conviction by two-thirds of senators present.