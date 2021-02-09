IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, South Africa: Study
Due to the ongoing evolution of the coronavirus, the study authors called for continuous monitoring of vaccine efficacy for emerging variants.(AP)
Due to the ongoing evolution of the coronavirus, the study authors called for continuous monitoring of vaccine efficacy for emerging variants.(AP)
world news

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, South Africa: Study

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, noted that the vaccine is effective against coronavirus variants.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:44 AM IST

The Covid-19 vaccine co-developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNTech can neutralise variants of the novel coronavirus that were first reported in the UK and South Africa, a new study suggests.

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, noted that the vaccine is effective against coronavirus variants carrying the N501Y and E484K mutations.

According to the scientists, including those from the University of Texas in the US, these variants have a substitution of the amino acid building blocks that make up the viral spike protein -- the part of the virus which enables it to enter human cells.

They said these mutations in the 501st and 484th positions of the protein's amino acid molecule chain appeared in the UK and the South African variants, and could potentially increase the affinity of the viral spike for the receptor on the human cell through which the virus enters cells.

In particular, they said the N501Y mutation may also expand the range of hosts the virus can infect to include mice.

In the current study, the scientists, Pei-Yong Shi and his colleagues engineered combinations of mutations found in these circulating variants and tested a panel of human sera from 20 participants.

They said the sera were obtained from their clinical trial of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine obtained two or four weeks after immunisation with two doses spaced three weeks apart.

When they tested the serum against the coronavirus strains, the authors found evidence of neutralisation of the mutant viruses by the sera panel, with slight variation.

According to the scientists, neutralisation against the E484K mutation was slightly lower than that against the N501Y mutation.

Commenting on the research, virologist Lawrence Young from the University of Warwick in the UK, said the findings confirm previous studies indicating that the Pfizer vaccine is very likely to be effective against the UK variant.

"It shows that the mutations found in the South African variant reduced the efficiency of virus neutralisation by 50 per cent but only in six out of the 20 sera examined," said Young, who was not related to the study.

Jonathan Ball, Professor of Molecular Virology, University of Nottingham in the UK, also noted that the findings are promising.

"This is important work and provides reassurance that the antibody response generated by the Pfizer vaccine is able to neutralise coronavirus genetically engineered to carry some of the mutations seen in the variants of concern first identified in the UK and South Africa," Ball, who was also unrelated to the study, said in a statement.

"However, we suspect that the effects of these mutations can be influenced by mutations occurring in other parts of the spike protein, so it will be important to validate these promising findings using viruses engineered to carry all of the mutations found in each variant," he added.

Due to the ongoing evolution of the coronavirus, the study authors called for continuous monitoring of vaccine efficacy for emerging variants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus pfizer-biontech covid vaccine
app
Close
Pyongyang: In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of Central Committee of Worker���s Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korean, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. AP/PTI(AP02_09_2021_000004B)(AP)
Pyongyang: In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of Central Committee of Worker���s Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korean, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. AP/PTI(AP02_09_2021_000004B)(AP)
world news

UN experts say North Korea still modernizing nuclear arsenal

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:53 AM IST
The Security Council has imposed increasingly tough sanctions on North Korea since its first test explosion of a nuclear device in 2006.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A supporter of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) gives a three-fingered salute during the read out by NLD members in Malaysia of a statement against the recent military coup, on a street in Kuala Lumpur.(AP)
A supporter of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) gives a three-fingered salute during the read out by NLD members in Malaysia of a statement against the recent military coup, on a street in Kuala Lumpur.(AP)
world news

Myanmar protesters march again, defying ban on gatherings

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:50 AM IST
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to the deposed civilian government and seek freedom for the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other ruling party members detained when the military blocked the new session of Parliament from convening on Feb. 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lanterns are strung over a road ahead of the Lunar New Year festival in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on February 8, 2021. (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP)(AFP)
Lanterns are strung over a road ahead of the Lunar New Year festival in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on February 8, 2021. (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Thailand targets 30% electric-car production to tackle pollution

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Some of the measures to stimulate the domestic market and achieve the 2030 goal include encouraging the use of electric vehicles by state agencies, tax benefits and parking discounts for buyers, more investment incentives for companies, and developing charging infrastructure across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and net profit.(Reuters)
The company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and net profit.(Reuters)
world news

Huawei founder says hopes Biden administration will have "open policy"

Reuters, Taiyuan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Huawei has been put under heavy pressure by the former Trump administration which added the company to a US trade blacklist in May 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citing the sources, Khabarhub reported that Prime Minister Oli will visit the EC at 11 am (local time) to direct the EC and to make preparations, accordingly.(AFP)
Citing the sources, Khabarhub reported that Prime Minister Oli will visit the EC at 11 am (local time) to direct the EC and to make preparations, accordingly.(AFP)
world news

Nepal PM Oli to visit Election Commission to hold talks on upcoming polls today

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Elected in 2017 after a landslide victory, Oli became the first Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nepal after the communist alliance of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) secured nearly two-third majorities in the lower house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Attention is turning to the U.K.’s 22 billion-pound ($30 billion) test and trace system as infections continue to fall across the country as a result of the third national lockdown.(Bloomberg Photo)
Attention is turning to the U.K.’s 22 billion-pound ($30 billion) test and trace system as infections continue to fall across the country as a result of the third national lockdown.(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

UK Covid surge testing not effective, government adviser warns

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Surge testing is being extended to areas around Manchester, northwest England, in a bid to control the spread of new variants which could prove resistant to vaccines, the health department said Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
So far, 699 variant cases have been identified, 690 of which are the U.K. strain.(Yahoo)
So far, 699 variant cases have been identified, 690 of which are the U.K. strain.(Yahoo)
world news

CDC director says Pre-flight Covid tests may ease spread

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Requiring air travelers to receive a negative coronavirus test before boarding could be “another mitigation measure,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday during a press briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Justice Department has been investigating the finances of Hunter Biden, including scrutinizing some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions. The tax investigation was launched in 2018, the year before the elder Biden announced his candidacy for president.(Reuters)
The Justice Department has been investigating the finances of Hunter Biden, including scrutinizing some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions. The tax investigation was launched in 2018, the year before the elder Biden announced his candidacy for president.(Reuters)
world news

Justice Dept. seeks resignations of Trump-era US attorneys

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:45 AM IST
The transition process, which happens routinely between administrations, is expected to take weeks and would apply to a few dozen U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to the ongoing evolution of the coronavirus, the study authors called for continuous monitoring of vaccine efficacy for emerging variants.(AP)
Due to the ongoing evolution of the coronavirus, the study authors called for continuous monitoring of vaccine efficacy for emerging variants.(AP)
world news

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:44 AM IST
The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, noted that the vaccine is effective against coronavirus variants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"This has been a difficult week for a lot of people in our community, in Colorado and across the country," New York Post quoted the center.(AP file photo. Representative image)
"This has been a difficult week for a lot of people in our community, in Colorado and across the country," New York Post quoted the center.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

15 killed in avalanches in United States in last week: Report

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Citing the Colorado Avalanche Information Centre, New York Post reported that the deadly stretch from January 30 to February 6 was the worst since 1910.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, right, arrives at Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong.(AP)
Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, right, arrives at Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong.(AP)
world news

Hong Kong denies bail for opposition publisher Jimmy Lai

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Lai was arrested in a December sweep against pro-democracy activists accused over their involvement in 2019 anti-government protests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
world news

What's ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Trump's lawyers say the trial should not be held at all because the former president is now a private citizen. They argue that he did not incite the violence when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook has introduced more stringent policies to combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation during the pandemic.(Reuters)
Facebook has introduced more stringent policies to combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation during the pandemic.(Reuters)
world news

Facebook says it will take down false Covid-19 vaccine claims

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Facebook said it would remove groups, pages and accounts that repeatedly share the debunked claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia.(Reuters)
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia.(Reuters)
world news

Australia says active Covid-19 cases at near 2-month low

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the unnamed person transferred to intensive care caught the virus overseas and had recently returned to Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2015, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a rule allowing certain H4 dependent spouses of H-1B visa holders to legally seek employment in the US, the letter said.(File Photo. Representative image)
In 2015, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a rule allowing certain H4 dependent spouses of H-1B visa holders to legally seek employment in the US, the letter said.(File Photo. Representative image)
world news

United States court seeks joint status report on H4 visas

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:53 AM IST
An H-4 visa is issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of the H-1B visa holders, most of whom are Indian IT professionals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP