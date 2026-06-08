Building collapses, students swing amid tremors: Terrifying visuals of Philippines earthquake

At least three people were killed and four people were injured on Monday after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern city of General Santos in the Philippines, news agency Reuters reported. 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines, causes building collapse.

A tsunami warning has also been issued for the next three hours along parts of the coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a separate alert.

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres, Bloomberg reported, citing the GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences.

Also read | Deaths feared after 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines, tsunami warning issued

Several users on social media platform X shared videos purportedly showing buildings collapsing during the earthquake.