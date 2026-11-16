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11 killed, 36 wounded after massive fire engulfs shophouse in Thailand’s Phuket

Fifteen of those injured were Thai nationals and one was a Myanmar national. No tourists were among those killed or injured, police said.

Updated on: Nov 16, 2026, 10:35:43 IST
By Aveek Banerjee
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At least 11 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a commercial shophouse housing a vehicle rental business and sales offices in Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Firefighters took two hours to get the fire under control, and found 11 people dead. (AFP)
Firefighters took two hours to get the fire under control, and found 11 people dead. (AFP)

At least 36 people have been taken to the hospital for treatment after the fire swept through the building at Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in Patong at around 3:17 am (local time), according to local reports. The flames spread rapidly through the building before reaching neighbouring properties on both sides.

Police told Reuters that the blaze started in a building housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to several nearby buildings. Firefighters took about two hours to bring the fire under control, according to Thai authorities.

How did the fire spread?

Sanakorn Keesin, deputy mayor of Patong Municipality, told the Nation Thailand that at least 100 motorcycles were parked on the ground floor of the building, and fuel, rubber tyres and plastic components in the vehicles contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Five commercial units have been damaged in the blaze, along with several motorcycles parked nearby, according to initial assessments. Most of the deaths are believed to have occurred due to smoke inhalation.

"Firefighters took two hours to get the fire under control and found 11 people dead", including Thai and Myanmar nationals, a police officer from Patong told news agency AFP.

Cause of fire being probed

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, although authorities suspect an electrical short circuit at a nearby utility pole. The building is located in a town area, near the popular beach of Patong on Phuket's western coast.

Thailand has seen similar tragedies in the past, raising questions over its safety regulations. In July, a fire at a crowded Bangkok bar killed around 40 people after an electrical short circuit triggered the blaze, according to authorities.

In 2022, 14 people were killed by a fire at a music pub in the eastern part of the country. Over a decade before that, 67 people were killed, and more than 200 were injured in a fire during a Jan. 1, 2009, New Year’s Eve celebration at the Santika nightclub in Thailand's capital.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aveek Banerjee

Aveek Banerjee is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times, based in Greater Noida West. With more than five years of experience in digital journalism, Aveek has worked extensively in covering national politics and international affairs, including elections, high-profile diplomatic engagements and geopolitical conflicts. His experience covers a wide range of major events, including the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, multiple state assembly elections, US elections, Operation Sindoor, Air India crash, India-US trade tensions to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. Before joining Hindustan Times, Aveek worked at the editorial teams of CNN-News18, India TV and Asian News International (ANI), during which he developed an understanding of the high-pressure newsroom environment and honed his skills in covering breaking news, tracking crucial developments, and producing accurate news content under tight deadlines while maintaining editorial standards. These stints have also provided exposure to diverse newsroom environments and the evolving standards of the media industry. Aveek holds a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University Delhi and a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys reading, pursuing photography and exploring new places in his free time. You can reach him at aveek.banerjee@htdigital.in.

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