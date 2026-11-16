11 killed, 36 wounded after massive fire engulfs shophouse in Thailand’s Phuket

At least 11 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a commercial shophouse housing a vehicle rental business and sales offices in Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Firefighters took two hours to get the fire under control, and found 11 people dead. (AFP)

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At least 36 people have been taken to the hospital for treatment after the fire swept through the building at Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in Patong at around 3:17 am (local time), according to local reports. The flames spread rapidly through the building before reaching neighbouring properties on both sides.

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Police told Reuters that the blaze started in a building housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to several nearby buildings. Firefighters took about two hours to bring the fire under control, according to Thai authorities.

How did the fire spread?

Sanakorn Keesin, deputy mayor of Patong Municipality, told the Nation Thailand that at least 100 motorcycles were parked on the ground floor of the building, and fuel, rubber tyres and plastic components in the vehicles contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

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{{^usCountry}} Several occupants of the building tried to flee upstairs to escape the blaze, but dense smoke made evacuation difficult. Firefighters struggled to contain the fire because of combustible materials and a large volume of smoke. However, emergency personnel managed to enter the building and move survivors to safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several occupants of the building tried to flee upstairs to escape the blaze, but dense smoke made evacuation difficult. Firefighters struggled to contain the fire because of combustible materials and a large volume of smoke. However, emergency personnel managed to enter the building and move survivors to safety. {{/usCountry}}

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Five commercial units have been damaged in the blaze, along with several motorcycles parked nearby, according to initial assessments. Most of the deaths are believed to have occurred due to smoke inhalation.

"Firefighters took two hours to get the fire under control and found 11 people dead", including Thai and Myanmar nationals, a police officer from Patong told news agency AFP.

Cause of fire being probed

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, although authorities suspect an electrical short circuit at a nearby utility pole. The building is located in a town area, near the popular beach of Patong on Phuket's western coast.

Thailand has seen similar tragedies in the past, raising questions over its safety regulations. In July, a fire at a crowded Bangkok bar killed around 40 people after an electrical short circuit triggered the blaze, according to authorities.

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In 2022, 14 people were killed by a fire at a music pub in the eastern part of the country. Over a decade before that, 67 people were killed, and more than 200 were injured in a fire during a Jan. 1, 2009, New Year’s Eve celebration at the Santika nightclub in Thailand's capital.