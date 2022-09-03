Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash into Walmart, store evacuated: Cops
The plane started circling about 5 am and was still in the air more than three hours later.
The pilot of a small airplane circling over a Mississippi city on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.
The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5 a.m. and was still in the air more than three hours later.
Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly.
“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given," the police wrote. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”
Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.
“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,” Gov. Tate Reeve s wrote on Twitter. “All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”
Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.
“I've never seen anything like this in this town,” Criss told The Associated Press. “It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.”
-
Over one-third of Pakistan underwater, overflowing Indus creates long lake
More than a third of Pakistan is now underwater due to what the United Nations chief called “monsoon on steroids”. The satellite images shared by the European Space Agency show the extent of the flood that has claimed more than 1,100 lives and affected over 33 million people in Pakistan. Pakistan is facing twin crises of food and health due to the unprecedented floods.
-
US approves potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, says Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said on Friday. The package was announced in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to Taipei in years.
-
Donald Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday. The agents also found more than 10,000 other government documents kept by Trump with no classification marked.
-
Explosion in Canada's Newfoundland refinery, at least six injured
An explosion at a refinery in Canada's Atlantic island province of Newfoundland on Friday left at least six people injured, including one in serious condition, federal police said. Read: Park to be named after Gita in Canada According to public broadcaster CBC, the former North Atlantic refinery was re-branded as Braya Renewable Fuels after US private equity firm Cresta Fund Management bought a majority stake last year.
-
Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home after fleeing
Sri Lanka's former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his home and office in a display of anger over the country's economic crisis, has returned to the country after seven weeks. Rajapaksa flew into Colombo's Bandaranaike international airport around midnight Friday from Bangkok via Singapore. He flew to Thailand two weeks later. Rajapaksa has no court case or arrest warrant pending against him.
