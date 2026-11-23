Polish officials said on Sunday that three objects which struck the country's southeastern region on Friday were identified as Russian cruise missiles, as NATO geared up to discuss the incident, which Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk calling it "provocation."

Three objects which struck Poland's southeastern region were identified as Russian cruise missiles. Representative Image (AFP) more less

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The missile impact sites were near an area where thousands of troops from the European "Coalition of the Willing," formed to support Ukraine, were conducting military exercises. The strikes caused no casualties, although one of the impacts triggered an explosion and a fire.

Debris analysis confirms Russian Kh-101 missiles

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An analysis of missile debris collected from the villages of Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik and Molodycz following Friday's incident established that all three objects were Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles, the prosecutor's office in southeastern Lublin confirmed.

According to the prosecutor's statement, the examination established "that all these missiles were produced in the 4th quarter of 2026 at a plant in Dubna, in Moscow Oblast".

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Missile struck near Ukrainian border

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{{^usCountry}} The missile, which is designed to hit targets with precision, crashed at around 06:30 (5:30 GMT). Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the Kh-101 cruise missile struck an open area near Nowy Lipowiec in southeastern Poland, roughly 50km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The missile, which is designed to hit targets with precision, crashed at around 06:30 (5:30 GMT). Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the Kh-101 cruise missile struck an open area near Nowy Lipowiec in southeastern Poland, roughly 50km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border. {{/usCountry}}

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Polish officials had initially suspected that two missiles and a jet-powered drone were involved in the incident.

Tusk told reporters on Friday that the missile impacts near Nowa Dęba military training ground were unlikely to be coincidental. “It is no coincidence that these objects landed near the site where military manoeuvres by a ‘coalition of the willing’ supported by Polish troops are taking place in Nowa Dęba,” the Poland PM had said.

NATO to address airspace violation

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NATO members are set to convene in Brussels on Monday to address the incident, which Prime Minister Donald Tusk described as an "intentional provocation" by the Kremlin.

Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte reaffirmed on Saturday that NATO would protect every inch of Polish territory.

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Rutte denounced the "grave violations of Polish airspace" and confirmed that alliance aircraft had been scrambled in response. "This incident is clearly dangerous - a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine," Rutte said before his visit to Warsaw on Saturday.

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(With Reuters inputs)