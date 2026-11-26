Talk about not getting the election message. The Trump Administration on Wednesday proposed a new barrage of border taxes on countries for supposedly excess manufacturing capacity. Another round of big tax increases on everything from shoes to laptops isn’t what Americans voted for.

The President is piece by piece trying to rebuild the tariff wall the Supreme Court knocked down in February when it blocked his emergency tariffs. Tariff revenue has since declined while the trade deficit has increased, though

Deep Dive Why is the US proposing new tariffs on imports from 14 economies? The administration says government policies in these economies have created excess manufacturing capacity that undermines US manufacturers. It is proposing tariffs of up to 40% under Section 301, which allows duties in response to foreign practices it considers unreasonable or discriminatory. How could the proposed US tariffs affect Indian exports? The proposal sets a tariff of up to 25% on Indian goods, or 17% if India reaches a qualifying trade agreement with the US. The new duty would not stack on existing Section 301 tariffs; importers would pay whichever rate is higher, while goods covered by Section 232 tariffs are excluded. When could the proposed tariffs take effect, and how can they be challenged? The proposal is not final. Written comments are due January 5, 2027, and public hearings are scheduled to begin January 25; the USTR will consider feedback before deciding on final action.

Mr. Trump used Section 301 in his first term to slap tariffs on China in response to its intellectual property theft and mercantilism. This summer he invoked Section 301 to impose tariffs between 10% and 12.5% on some 60 trade partners for allegedly not doing enough to stop imports made with forced labor.

Those 301 tariffs are being challenged in court. Perhaps the Administration realizes that taxing Swiss watches on the dubious rationale that leaders in Bern supposedly haven’t done enough to stop child labor might not hold up in court. Thus the new 301 tariffs, which are based on trade pretexts specific to countries.

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The Administration cites the European Union’s “industrial plans to expand manufacturing,” Japan’s “support for unprofitable firms,” Switzerland “supporting its pharmaceutical sector via extensive public investment and fiscal incentives,” and Taiwan’s “recurring use of industrial and economic plans to support the manufacturing sector, particularly high-technology manufacturing.”

These countries could make the same complaints against U.S. industrial policy and state capitalism. Consider U.S. tax credits to encourage domestic battery manufacturing and the 2022 chips bill’s $53 billion in subsidies and 25% investment tax credit for semiconductors. Or Mr. Trump’s income-tax interest deduction for U.S. cars.

Mr. Trump’s tariffs are in part an industrial plan to support unprofitable firms by shielding them from foreign competition. His most-favored-nation deals grant tariff reprieves to large pharmaceutical companies that build factories in the U.S. Taking equity stakes in mineral and computer chip companies might be viewed as market-distorting.

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The Administration defines “excess” manufacturing capacity as “capacity or production in an economy that is persistently in excess of the amount that would exist under market-oriented conditions and is created, sustained, or contributed to by government policies or interventions.” In other words, Trump officials know it when they see it.

The Administrations says its new tariffs won’t stack on top of the forced labor and Section 232 national security tariffs on branded drugs, autos, steel, aluminum, wood products and semiconductor chips. It also proposed exemptions for hundreds of goods including coffee, orange juice, propane and “caffeine and its salts.”

This is an admission that tariffs will increase prices. Some 66% of voters said in exit polls that Mr. Trump’s tariffs hurt the national economy, compared to 21% who said they helped it.

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The U.S. economy gained momentum this year after the global tariffs were struck down. The Commerce Department revised third-quarter GDP up by 0.9 percentage points to 4.3% on Wednesday owing to stronger business investment and consumer spending.

The AI boom has provided an enormous economic lift and created a wealth effect that has fueled consumer spending. But Mr. Trump is teeing up a big tax hike at the same time the stock market wobbles and the Federal Reserve appears poised to raise interest rates. The economy doesn’t need another anti-growth policy.