Did Prince Harry ‘abandon’ royal family in furious fallout amid Netflix series?

Prince Harry has been slammed by a royal expert who accused the Duke of Sussex of having ‘abandoned’ his family amid the release of the Netflix series with his wife Meghan Markle. Speaking to UK's Express, Nile Gardiner, in the wake of the scathing docuseries, noted that it’s ‘very tragic’ to see how Prince Harry has turned his back on the royal family.

"Prince Harry's criticisms of the Royal Family will, in particular, be tremendously hurtful to his own brother, Prince William,” Nile Gardiner said.

“This is a complete bridge-burning exercise by both Harry and Meghan. It is tremendously sad to see him joining in with Meghan with these hurtful accusations against the Royal Family,” Nile Gardiner added.

"He has essentially abandoned his own family now and he has declared war on them. It is very tragic to see this. This is a bridge too far for Meghan and Harry with the Royal Family - there's no turning back now from their latest vicious attacks,” he said.

"They have spectacularly burnt whatever bridges remain with Buckingham Palace but significantly, they have completely destroyed any remaining goodwill there may have been among the British people,” the expert noted.

In the documentary, Prince Harry opened up about his decision to move out of the UK after which he met his grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth, his father King Charles and his brother Prince William in Sandringham in January 2020. Prince Harry said that in a meeting his brother Prince William shouted at him while his father King Charles III lied.

"I went in with the same proposal I had made publicly. But once I got there, I was given five options. One is all in, no change and five is all out. I chose three, half in half out. Have our own jobs but also support the Queen. But it became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate," Prince Harry said.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and have my father say things that were simply not true. And my grandmother quietly sits there and sort of takes it all in. But you have to understand that from the family perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate goal, mission, slash responsibility is the institution," he added.

