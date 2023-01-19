Home / World News / Kim Kardashian buys this diamond pendant famously worn by Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian buys this diamond pendant famously worn by Princess Diana

world news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Kim Kardashian Diana Diamond: The pendant fetched almost twice the estimate, the auction house said.

Kim Kardashian Diana Diamond: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

American reality television star Kim Kardashian purchased the Attallah Cross- the amethyst and diamond pendant- which was famously worn on several occasions by Princess Diana. According to auction house Sotheby's, the piece was made in the 1920s by British jeweller Garrard.

It was sold for 163,800 pounds at a sale in London, the auction house said after it was competed for by four bidders during the last five minutes of the Sotheby’s sale and was ultimately bought by Kim Kardashian.

"Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah Cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive," Sotheby's Kristian Spofforth said, adding, "To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess's growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life."

Princess Diana also wore the pendant to a 1987 charity gala. The pendant fetched almost twice the estimate, the auction house said.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian- who is fond of historic statement pieces- made headlines when she attended the Met Gala in a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she serenaded then-president John F Kennedy on his birthday in 1962.t

The bold and colourful pendant piece is set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds. The entire cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

kim kardashian princess diana royal family + 1 more
