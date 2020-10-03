e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Prohibitory orders clamped in Hathras, district borders sealed

Prohibitory orders clamped in Hathras, district borders sealed

“Section 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed in the district. It will be in force till October 31,” District Magistrate PK Lakshkar said on Thursday.

world Updated: Oct 03, 2020 06:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Hathras
Various organisations and political parties have made it an issue and their leaders have either visited or are trying to reach the victim’s village.
Various organisations and political parties have made it an issue and their leaders have either visited or are trying to reach the victim’s village.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The administration here has imposed prohibitory orders in this district of Uttar Pradesh for maintaining law and order.

“Section 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed in the district. It will be in force till October 31,” District Magistrate PK Lakshkar said on Thursday.

The administration has also ordered to seal the borders of Hathras district.

The decision was taken to maintain law and order in the district, which hogged limelight after a 19-year-old Dalit gangrape victim from the district died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Various organisations and political parties have made it an issue and their leaders have either visited or are trying to reach the victim’s village.

Sources said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are planning to visit the victim’s village.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 toll surpasses 100,000
India’s Covid-19 toll surpasses 100,000
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
‘I’m doing very well. First Lady is doing very well’: US Prez Trump
‘I’m doing very well. First Lady is doing very well’: US Prez Trump
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In