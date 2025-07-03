Search
Pro-Palestinian activists charged with damaging planes at UK air base are held in custody

PTI |
Jul 03, 2025 08:06 PM IST

Pro-Palestinian activists charged with damaging planes at UK air base are held in custody

Four pro-Palestinian protesters were held in custody Thursday after their first appearance in a London court on charges they damaged two Royal Air Force planes with red paint and crowbars.

Following the incident at RAF Brize Norton, the government introduced legislation to ban Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.(AFP)
Following the incident at RAF Brize Norton, the government introduced legislation to ban Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.(AFP)

The charges come after the group Palestine Action said two of its members entered RAF Brize Norton on June 20 and used electric scooters to approach two Voyager jets used for air-to-air refuelling.

The protesters used repurposed fire extinguishers to spray paint into the planes' jet engines and caused further damage with crowbars, according to the group, which released video footage of the incident.

The four, all between the ages of 22 and 35, are charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place for purposes prejudicial to the interests of the UK, counterterror police said in a statement. The Crown Prosecution Service will argue that the offenses have a “terrorist connection,” police said.

The group did not enter pleas in Westminster Magistrates' Court. They were scheduled to appear July 18 at the Central Criminal Court.

Palestine Action has claimed responsibility for a series of incidents targeting Israeli defense contractors in the UK and other sites linked to the war in Gaza.

Following the incident at RAF Brize Norton, the government introduced legislation to ban Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation. The measure, being debated in Parliament, would make it a criminal offence to belong to or support the group, with a maximum of 14 years in prison.

Palestine Action said its protests are designed to end international support for Israel's war in Gaza.

Planes from Brize Norton, 112 kilometres northwest of London, regularly fly to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, Britain's main air base for operations in the Middle East. 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
