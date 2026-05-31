PSG title celebrations turn violent in Paris, 45 taken into custody

Paris police detained 45 people after violence disrupted celebrations late Saturday of Paris Saint-Germain’s second Champions League title win and a group tried to storm a police station in the French capital. PSG supporters celebrate their team's win in the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, at Place du Trocadero opposite the Eiffel Tower in Paris on May 30, 2026. (AFP) Fans began celebrating in Paris after the final whistle earlier in the evening in Budapest, Hungary, where PSG won by beating Arsenal on penalties in a dramatic final. Dozens of fans marched along the avenues near the Arc de Triomphe, with some setting off flares and blaring car horns. Around 20,000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysees, with police working to contain the crowd.

Police officers detain a PSG supporter during celebrations following their team's win in the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest. (AFP)

However, the Paris police prefecture said smaller groups caused disturbances in various locations, with some vandalizing shops and setting fires. One police officer was injured. Those who attempted to storm a police station in the posh 8th Arrondissement neighborhood were dispersed, police said. It said that by 10 p.m., 45 people were taken into custody.

PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that's being played in Budapest, PSG won the match.. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)