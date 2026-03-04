Punch the monkey to be separated from stuffed toy? Truth behind viral claim; ‘going to be harder…’
Several social media accounts have claimed that Punch the monkey, who went viral, would be separated from his iconic plushie toy by the zoo.
Punch the monkey continues to grab attention and a new claim has many of his fans fretting on social media. Several online pages have claimed that Punch is about to be separated from his iconic stuffed toy – the IKEA plushie he was seen holding on to in many videos.
Punch grew up without parents and the toy became a companion for the monkey as clips showed Punch hold on to it tightly. The pages claiming that Punch would lose the toy, said “Punch the monkey is about to be separated forever from the stuffed toy he believed was his mother.”
The post added “The teddy is now preventing Punch from integrating into the troop. At six months old, macaques must become independent and wean off — meaning the toy will be taken away very soon.” It shared a video of Punch with the plushie.
The post drew reactions from many online.
Punch the monkey post: Reactions
One person tried to make a case for Punch keeping the stuffed toy a little longer. “When human babies have trauma they can suffer developmental setbacks if they are severe enough they can demonstrate a condition called failure to thrive. They literally give up on life. I think this little boy deserves to keep her a little longer because of the trauma of losing his mother,” they wrote on X.
Another added “let him have it.” Yet another said “This is going to be harder for us than for sweet Punch. He's such a resilient little monkey. Go be independent little guy.”
The Japanese macaque is currently at Ichikawa City Zoo, and one even proposed putting up the plushie for auction with the proceeds going to the zoo.
Will Punch the monkey lose his toy? Truth behind viral claim
Despite a lot of uproar over the possibility of Punch losing his iconic stuffed toy, it does not appear to be true. There have been no statements from the zoo about the same.
Videos have shown Punch manage to interact with other monkeys despite the plushie, so integration might not be an issue. Grok has fact-checked the claims as well, and wrote on X “Yes, the core story is real: Punch is a Japanese macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, abandoned by his mom at birth (July 2025). Zookeepers gave him an IKEA orangutan plush as a surrogate for comfort and to aid social skills.”
The AI chatbot added “But the rest isn't accurate. The toy isn't preventing troop integration—recent videos (late Feb) show him successfully riding on other monkeys' backs, grooming, and bonding while still using the plush sometimes. He's ~8 months old now and naturally spending less time with it. No zoo announcement of forced separation; experts say gradual integration is working fine. He's doing great!”.
