Internet sensation Punch the baby monkey wins hearts again with ‘bye-bye’ wave; watch video

Born in July 2025, Punch had a tough start to life. Videos of the tiny Japanese macaque being dragged and bullied by adult monkeys, often crying into his stuffed toy at night went viral and broke the hearts of thousands. The little abandoned monkey faced so much hardship yet almost the entire world ended up cheering him on and rooting for every small step he took toward finding his place with the other monkeys.

The internet-famous baby monkey Punch, also known as Punch-kun has once again charmed visitors with his adorable “bye-bye” wave at the time of closing.

Clips posted by the zoo on February 5 showing Punch dragging his plush companion and slowly winning over his peers sparked widespread attention and turned the little macaque into an internet sensation.

Punch’s early life and viral fame Punch was abandoned by his mother after his birth in July 2025 and was taken care by the zoo staff during his first months. He was given a stuffed orangutan to keep him company which became a close companion as he joined the other macaques and learned to make friends.

Clips of Punch cuddling his plush toy and interacting with the troop have gone viral, boosting his popularity and increasing visitor numbers at the zoo. The staff asks for continued support “of Punch and the other troop monkeys” as they address health concerns and work to ensure the well-being of the entire group.

Life at the Zoo Punch lives at the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Garden near Tokyo in Japan which has been responding to public concern about the health of its Japanese macaques including Punch. In a statement posted on February 25 on X, the zoo addressed questions from visitors who have been visiting to see the tiny macaque.

"A lot of visitors are currently coming to the zoo to see baby monkey, Punch," the statement said, noting that many had asked about the health of Punch and his fellow macaques. Some guests had noticed hair loss among several macaques in the troop but the zoo reassured the public that veterinarians confirmed the monkeys' food intake and weight were appropriate and that “no clear sickness is evident.” The staff said the hair loss is mostly due to excessive grooming, a common behavior during colder months when macaques huddle together for warmth.

Since June 2025, three staff members have been testing ways to improve conditions using both domestic and international studies. The zoo stressed that animal welfare comes first with four back rooms always open for Punch. “Many of the trees provided for environmental enrichment have become excellent play tools especially for the young monkeys including Punch,” the zoo said. “We are always seeking the best ways to improve the environment.”