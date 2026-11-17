Jensen Huang was knocking back espresso martinis in San Francisco after another blockbuster quarterly report by Nvidia, whose AI-fueled surge had made him one of the world’s richest people.

Between cocktails, Huang told one of his guests that the secret to his success was his wife, Lori. They had met in college, in the 1980s, when they were engineering students. Each evening, the CEO said, he would head home by 6:30 to eat dinner prepared by Lori.

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The hard-charging executive

Deep Dive What was Nvidia’s workplace culture like under Jensen Huang? Employees described a flat, family-oriented culture with little traditional hierarchy and unusually direct access to Huang. It was also demanding: he could publicly criticize employees and push for urgency, while celebrating successes with staff and customers. Why did some Nvidia employees support Jensen Huang despite his demanding management style? Some employees valued his hands-on leadership, technical knowledge and personal engagement with their work. They also credited his vision and the engineering culture he built with helping Nvidia pursue opportunities in AI. Did Jensen Huang’s departure lead Nvidia employees to consider leaving? A letter to Nvidia’s executives and board warned that employees were contemplating departure because they viewed Huang as critical to the company. Engineer Darrell Dai also said Huang’s exit influenced his decision to resign.

Even in private, the family seemed close. Madison Huang told a colleague that her parents were building a compound where they could all live together. In 2023, an entity linked to Jensen Huang, registered in the name OFFSPRING1AND2 LLC, bought a $23.6 million home on acreage in the billionaire-studded hills above Silicon Valley, public records show.

A different picture of Jensen Huang has emerged in recent weeks. First the 63-year-old apologized for having an affair with an executive at one of Nvidia’s customers. The disclosure came after some U.S. officials raised concerns the executive was a Chinese intelligence asset. Then came news of a second relationship with a longtime Nvidia executive. The revelations cost Huang his job.

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Jensen Huang with his daughter Madison, wife Lori and son Spencer at a 2007 gala.

Many current and former Nvidia employees say they are still surprised by the revelations, saying that Huang was a charismatic leader who was genuinely interested in the lives of his employees. The CEO walked around the office and told individual employees how he appreciated their contributions.

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Some employees saw working at Nvidia under Huang as an opportunity to take on problems at the edge of a technological revolution. After companywide meetings, newer employees would line up to take selfies with Huang in his trademark black leather jacket, sometimes waiting up to an hour.

Others described Huang as a demanding and difficult boss, who was known to dress people down in meetings and berate those around him for what he saw as subpar ideas or a lack of urgency. In group meetings, they said he sometimes used the term “dead-face” to describe staffers’ blank expressions after he scolded them.

Through a spokesman, Huang declined to comment. Representatives for Nvidia also declined to comment.

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Huang would sometimes be frank with staffers who he felt were underperforming, telling them in meetings, “your question is stupid,” or “this idea is stupid,” said Rob Csongor, a former senior executive who retired in 2020. “One of the reasons why I believe Nvidia was successful was this intellectual honesty,” Csongor said.

Despite the harsh rhetoric, Huang also enjoyed celebrating success with staff and clients at dinners, industry events and summer parties with interns at his house. Huang liked a drink, and he liked to play the host, refilling his guests’ glasses with red wine and sometimes whiskey, said people who were with him. At events on Nvidia’s campus, Huang at times delivered midafternoon speeches with a glass of wine in his hand, according to videos posted on social media and employees who saw him.

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Huang would stop by a bar called Shannon’s inside the company’s Santa Clara, Calif., headquarters. The bar was named in honor of former general counsel David Shannon who discouraged drinking on campus, employees said. Csongor said he never saw Huang drink to excess and the campus bar was a place where staff could have a relaxed drink after work instead of bringing beers to the office.

What Nvidia employees do agree on is that the company had a culture built around its first and longtime leader and, increasingly, his adult children, with little traditional corporate structure. Huang famously had 60 direct reports and his daughter Madison Huang, 35 years old, effectively served as his chief of staff. At Nvidia, Huang and his children were treated like “a royal family,” said one person who worked with them.

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Like her father, Madison Huang could be demanding and disparaging, said some people who worked with her. She balked at criticism and also insulted employees. She also called people “dead face” and used the term “goldfish” for employees who couldn’t remember something, employees said.

Madison Huang was a member of a small group of Nvidia executives known informally as “The Band” who crossed the globe with Jensen Huang to help manage his presentation at speaking engagements. She made last-minute edits on videos that played during his appearances. Before her father spoke at a 2025 conference in Taipei, Madison Huang worked with him on his remarks, backstage photos taken by a celebrity photographer show.

“It’s really such a privilege, because it is a family business,” Madison Huang told students at Seoul National University earlier this year. “Not just because I get to work with my own family, but because the Nvidia employees, we are like one big family.”

Rapid growth

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Nvidia grew rapidly to about 40,000 staffers—still a minnow compared with other valuable Silicon Valley companies—as it transformed from a computer gaming graphics-chip company to the heart of the artificial-intelligence ecosystem. Top-tier talent that once bypassed Nvidia in favor of Apple, Google or Meta started to seek it out.

When new hires complained about the lack of a gym or other company perks, Jensen Huang would dismiss them, saying that if they wanted a gym they should go run outside. He phased out the occasional holiday party over the years, saying he would rather people spend time with their families.

To some longtime employees, Huang’s evolution into a charismatic global superstar occurred in stages. By 2016, he had traded sports coats and polos for the black leather jacket. Then, he started showing up at night-markets in Asia or making surprise appearances at industry events, to the invariable delight of the crowds that would throng him. Negotiating with governments put him on a different plane.

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In recent years, Huang was accompanied by security guards from Gavin de Becker and Associates to internal meetings. He also prohibited staffers from recording smaller meetings with him, former employees said. Initially, the measure was to ensure that people who were in attendance were paying attention. Huang later grew more worried about leaks.

Huang and Vietnam's then Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, seated, in Hanoi in 2024.

Huang handing out food to fans outside a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, in June.

The dressing downs Huang administered to employees, which one Nvidia executive described as “eviscerations,” had also become more frequent, according to people who have witnessed the episodes.

He had one such blowup during a recent “e-staff” meeting, an early-morning gathering of his executive staff, according to people who were present. After Vladimir Troy, a senior executive, discussed delays to Nvidia’s data-center builds, Huang excoriated Troy in front of the group, using abusive language.

“When Jensen does that, it is very painful. It’s crazy,” said one of the executives present. “He put Nvidia first, above any person.”

After Huang’s resignation, some executives took to social media to defend the deposed founder. John Zedlewski, a top researcher at the company, recalled Huang as a tough but caring boss who was hands-on and deeply versed in the technology, despite being a “billionaire CEO.”

In an X post Friday, he said that when he was diagnosed with cancer, Huang called contacts at Stanford and got him into a clinical trial. “Any claims that Jensen did not really care about his staff is simply inaccurate,” he wrote.

Family ties

Huang ran the company with no hierarchy. He disliked one-on-one meetings, and recently upgraded his office to an expansive conference room, conducive to large gatherings. The room had a futuristic design, with an oval-shaped table where roughly 30 people could sit—and a whiskey cabinet.

Huang reached deep down into engineering teams and operations decisions. Executives knew they should liberally copy everyone on an email who might need to know what they were doing.

Madison Huang joined the company in 2020 after training as a chef and sommelier, and a stint in marketing for LVMH. She started as a summer intern and was rapidly promoted. She now holds a senior position in a division that makes AI models that simulate real-world situations.

Her brother, Spencer Huang, works in Nvidia’s robotics group and is more soft-spoken than his sister, employees said. Some executives said they had never encountered Spencer Huang in the course of business.

Madison Huang and Spencer Huang at an Nvidia event in Taipei in May.

Madison’s husband, Nico Caprez, a former ski racer whom she met in business school in London, became a vice president in January, after joining in 2024. He became a key executive in charge of Nvidia’s relationships with cloud-computing providers and extending financial guarantees to customers.

The rapid rise of Madison Huang and Caprez created tension. They were known to sometimes criticize employees, including executives who outranked them and had decades of tenure at Nvidia. The couple also had proximity to Huang and leveraged that access over colleagues. In meetings, it was clear that the couple already knew information other people were hearing for the first time, former senior executives said, and they would relay what they claimed were Huang’s desires or decisions.

Even in large meetings, Madison Huang was known to ask probing and uncomfortable questions, according to people who were present. Some employees made complaints about her behavior or comments to HR, employees said, though it was unclear if any actions were taken.

Nvidia declined to comment. Madison Huang, Caprez and Spencer Huang didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Some colleagues acknowledged that Madison Huang could be intense, but said it was in service of the company’s mission, and a byproduct of the flat organizational structure. At a company moving as quickly as Nvidia, the job at hand outweighed other considerations, and her approach drove tasks forward, co-workers said. Others compared her to a chef or a coach with high expectations.

Madison Huang and Caprez accompanied her father on his travels, including at a 2025 business dinner in Taipei where the Nvidia chief was photographed with Alice Huang, the Chinese woman with whom he recently acknowledged having an affair. She couldn’t be reached for comment.

Jensen Huang worked the room, thanking Nvidia’s customers in the Asian region. He gave Alice Huang a special gift: a bottle of Taiwanese whiskey, which he signed.

Write to Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@wsj.com, Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com, Katherine Long at katherine.long@wsj.com and Hannah Critchfield at hannah.critchfield@wsj.com