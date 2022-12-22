Home / World News / Putin says Russia wants to end Ukraine war, all armed conflicts with…

Putin says Russia wants to end Ukraine war, all armed conflicts with…

world news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 10:17 PM IST

"Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war. We are striving for this and will continue to strive," Putin told reporters.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin. (File image)(AFP)
Russia's president Vladimir Putin. (File image)(AFP)
Reuters |

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine, and all armed conflicts end with diplomatic negotiations.

"Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war. We are striving for this and will continue to strive," Putin told reporters. "We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course."

Also read | Putin's big claim, Russian Navy to have hypersonic missile: 'No equivalent'

Speaking a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to the White House, Putin told reporters: "I have said many times: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses."

Russia has persistently said it is open to negotiations - prompting intense scepticism from Ukraine and its ally the United States, who suspect it wants to buy time after a series of defeats and retreats in the 10-month war.

Russia says it is Ukraine that is refusing to talk. Kyiv says Russia must halt its attacks and give up territory it has seized.

"All armed conflicts end one way or another with some kind of negotiations on the diplomatic track," Putin said.

"Sooner or later, any parties in a state of conflict sit down and make an agreement. The sooner this realization comes to those who oppose us, the better. We have never given up on this."

Putin also played down the significance of the Patriot air defense system that U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to supply to Zelenskiy, saying Russia would find a way to counter it.

He said it was "quite old" and did not work like Russia's S-300 system. "OK, we will take this into account and an antidote will always be found," he said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine war
russia ukraine crisis ukraine war

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out