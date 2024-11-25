Queen Camilla's attempt to break royal protocol thwarted by Princess Anne

British Queen Camilla’s politeness almost broke the royal protocol at an engagement ceremony but it was quickly blocked by Princess Anne. Both the royal ladies attended the foundation day celebration of the University of London. Queen Camilla was given an honorary doctorate degree for efforts to promote literature in the country. Britain's Queen Camilla (L) poses with Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (R) after receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Literature at a ceremony at the University of London.(AFP)

The certificate was presented by Princess Anne as the chancellor of the university. The ceremony took place at the Senate house where the queen almost broke protocol.

Queen Camilla politely asked her sister-in-law to enter the room first. But the Princess Royal politely refused, according to a report by The Express, being fully aware of the order of precedence of the family. The royal protocol has been in place for almost a thousand years now since William the Conqueror’s ascendance to the English throne in 1066.

During public-facing duties, royals are expected to respect the “sequential hierarchy of nominal importance” — meaning that Their Majesties are to always enter the room first.

The Queen and the Princess Royal have grown close since 2005, the year King Charles got married. They were spotted laughing and posing for photographers during the foundation day event. Apart from the Queen, four other people were also presented with honorary doctorate degrees.

King Charles at Royal Variety Performance

King Charles was recently seen attending an event at the Royal Albert Hall without the Queen, who was said to be down with a chest infection. Buckingham Palace issued a statement regarding the same.

“With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned,” the statement said about her absence.

King Charles attended the Royal Variety Performance for the first time as the monarch. He inherited the patronage of the Royal Variety Charity from Queen Elizabeth II after he became the King of the United Kingdom.