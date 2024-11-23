King Charles ‘plans’ trip to India with Queen after Indian PM Modi’s desire to…: Report

As Britain seeks to strengthen its global ties in a post-Brexit era, plans are in motion for King Charles III and Queen Camilla to take a tour of India. The visit, which would mark a key milestone in the King’s recovery journey from cancer, is seen as a strategic move to bolster economic and cultural relationships with India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Mirror reports. King Charles and Camilla during a past visit to Soukya in Bengaluru.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to have extended a warm invitation to the royal couple. The monarch recently concluded his Australian tour.

King Charles ‘planning’ a trip to India, Pak, Bangladesh

As reported by The Mirror, King Charles III may soon revive his plans to tour the Indian subcontinent, a trip that was initially postponed in 2022 due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. An insider shared, “It’s incredibly encouraging to see such plans materialize for the King and Queen, particularly after the challenges the monarch has faced this year.” The source continued, “The proposed tour of the region holds immense political and cultural importance, solidifying Britain’s presence on the global stage. Their Majesties are ideally suited to represent the nation at this critical time.”

Plans for royal visits to India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are progressing, with the Foreign Office being signaled to open discussions with potential host nations. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed interest in hosting King Charles III and Queen Camilla, following the cancellation of their previously planned trip.

King Charles has a long history of visiting India, with ten official trips including his time as Prince of Wales. His most recent visit in 2019 focused on strengthening bilateral relations. More recently, the King and Queen stopped in India for a spa retreat after completing tours of Australia and Samoa. According to sources, King Charles is enthusiastic about the prospect of returning to India in an official capacity as monarch.

King Charles cancer update

King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, is steadily recovering and could be back to a packed schedule of royal tours next year if his doctors give the go-ahead. While Buckingham Palace hasn’t confirmed any specific trips yet, they’ve hinted at plans for a full calendar of engagements.

"We're now working on a pretty normal looking, full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high for us to end on," the palace aide said, according to BBC. "He has genuinely loved this tour. He has genuinely thrived on the programme. It's lifted his spirits, his mood, and his recovery. In that sense, the tour - despite its demands - has been the perfect tonic," the palace official added.

Despite his diagnosis just months after taking the throne, the King returned to public life in April, visiting a cancer treatment center with Queen Camilla and later attending the Trooping the Colour in June. His recovery so far has been encouraging, according to insiders.