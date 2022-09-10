Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral | See pics
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ on Thursday after a year-long period of ill-health.
Two days after the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, her family members viewed the several floral tributes that have been left in memory of the Queen at Balmoral. The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ on Thursday after a year-long period of ill-health.
Buckingham Palace on Saturday said the state funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days where the public can pay their respects.
“Her Majesty's Coffin will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow, Sunday 11th September, by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday 12th September,” the Palace said in a statement.
The queen - who was the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history, had marked 70 years on the throne this year. She had surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 2015 - who had reigned for 63 years and seven months. In 2016, she became the longest-reigning monarch in the world with the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.
In 2022, Queen Elizabeth became the second-longest-reigning monarch in world history - only behind 17th Century French King Louis XIV.
Meanwhile, King Charles III was officially declared as Britain's new monarch on Saturday at a meeting of the Accession Council. Charles automatically became king when his mother, the Queen, passed away. However, the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
‘Life without Grannie…’: Prince William grieves death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate – on Saturday released a statement on the passing of their 'Grannie', saying “all of the sadness” they will feel in the weeks to come “will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen”. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he went on to say.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 19, says Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Ahead of funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. In a detailed statement, the palace said the Queen's coffin currently rests in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle. Royal officials called it "a scene of quiet dignity".
