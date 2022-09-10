Home / World News / Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral | See pics

Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral | See pics

world news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 10:37 PM IST

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ on Thursday after a year-long period of ill-health.

Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral(Twitter/@RoyalFamily)
Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral(Twitter/@RoyalFamily)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Two days after the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, her family members viewed the several floral tributes that have been left in memory of the Queen at Balmoral. The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ on Thursday after a year-long period of ill-health.

Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral(Twitter/@RoyalFamily)
Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral(Twitter/@RoyalFamily)
Floral tributes in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral.(Twitter/@RoyalFamily)
Floral tributes in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral.(Twitter/@RoyalFamily)
Floral tributes in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral.(Twitter/@RoyalFamily)
Floral tributes in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral.(Twitter/@RoyalFamily)

Buckingham Palace on Saturday said the state funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days where the public can pay their respects.

“Her Majesty's Coffin will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow, Sunday 11th September, by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday 12th September,” the Palace said in a statement.

Also read: Explained: What happens to currencies featuring Queen after Charles's ascension

The queen - who was the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history, had marked 70 years on the throne this year. She had surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 2015 - who had reigned for 63 years and seven months. In 2016, she became the longest-reigning monarch in the world with the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth became the second-longest-reigning monarch in world history - only behind 17th Century French King Louis XIV.

Also read: Queen Elizabeth accepted limitations, dedicated her life to being the Queen

Meanwhile, King Charles III was officially declared as Britain's new monarch on Saturday at a meeting of the Accession Council. Charles automatically became king when his mother, the Queen, passed away. However, the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii
queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Queen Elizabeth II, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Britain's new monarch – Charles III (left), Prince William and Kate (right), to watch the Royal Air Force fly, part of the Trooping The Colour parade, in London. AP

    ‘Life without Grannie…’: Prince William grieves death of Queen Elizabeth II

    The Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate – on Saturday released a statement on the passing of their 'Grannie', saying “all of the sadness” they will feel in the weeks to come “will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen”. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he went on to say.

  • File photo of late Queen Elizabeth II.

    Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 19, says Buckingham Palace

    Buckingham Palace said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Ahead of funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. In a detailed statement, the palace said the Queen's coffin currently rests in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle. Royal officials called it "a scene of quiet dignity".

  • A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be a Russian military convoy heading towards the frontline in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

    Russia pulls back troops from Ukraine's Kharkiv area, to be regrouped

    Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, a sudden apparent collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces moved to encircle the area in a shock advance. The state-run TASS news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying it had ordered troops to leave the area around the city of Izium in Kharkiv province, saying they would be sent to reinforce operations elsewhere in neighbouring Donetsk.

  • ‘Queen asked me to play The Beatles…’, recalls ex-French president Hollande

    ‘Queen asked me to play The Beatles…’, recalls ex-French president Hollande

    Ex-French President Francois Hollande recalled on Saturday how Queen Elizabeth had once asked him with her slight English accent for the Republican Guards' orchestra to play The Beatles during a state dinner. Hollande hosted Queen Elizabeth in June 2014 for a three-day state visit that marked the 70th anniversary commemorations of the allied D-Day landings in World War Two.

  • Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line | Representational image

    Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

    Seventeen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Saturday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out