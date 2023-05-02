Home / World News / King Charles' coronation guest list includes this Pune-born architect

King Charles' coronation guest list includes this Pune-born architect

ByMallika Soni
May 02, 2023 11:05 PM IST

King Charles' Coronation: Sourabh Phadke joined the foundation’s Traditional Building Skills programme.

A Pune-based architect and teacher- Sourabh Phadke- has been named among the selected charity champions invited to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Reacting to the invitation, Sourabh Phadke said that he is still absorbing the news.

Sourabh Phadke is set to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles. (Prince Foundation)
Sourabh Phadke is set to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles. (Prince Foundation)

The 38-year-old was chosen for his association through the causes supported by the Prince’s Foundation- Charles' charity which was founded when he was Prince of Wales. Sourabh Phadke joined the foundation’s Traditional Building Skills programme where he expanded his repertoire by training as a stonemason.

“It's still sinking in and I don’t know what to expect considering I’ve never been to a Coronation before. It’s with that spirit in mind that I’m approaching it,” Sourabh Phadke said.

“It was an opportunity for me to become a student again and become part of the [Prince's Foundation] programme. I was really happy that I got the opportunity. Even though I’d done stonework in the past, I hadn’t trained as a stone mason,” he recalled.

“It could be houses, toilets, schools, anything that a community needed. It could be in deprived communities, schools, farmers, or women’s collectives. I basically lived where I was working and moved from place to place. The circumstances would differ widely but in some cases, we would reach a place and start building, let’s say a toilet in open land where there was no toilet, and we would camp outdoors. It taught me a lot,” he shared as per news agency PTI.

He further said, “Crafts and skills are opportunities to reflect. I might be building a toilet in India or working with a student on a project in the UK, but it’s still the same. We need to be able to respect everything in the same way – it can offer us the same joy and the same love."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii royal family
king charles iii royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out