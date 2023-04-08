Queen Elizabeth refused to let Meghan join this crucial meeting: 'Swept for…'

Queen Elizabeth had a 'Megxit' summit room which was "swept for bugs" to ensure no details could be leaked to the press, a royal author claimed recounting the time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties, shocking the royal family and the world. Queen Elizabeth II is seen. (AFP)

In January 2020, Queen Elizabeth II chaired a meeting with Charles, Prince William and Harry to discuss details of the couple stepping down. Also called the Sandringham summit, it was followed by Meghan and Harry's public announcement to step down. Royal author Robert Jobson writes in new book 'Our King', that the Queen was concerned their conversation could be secretly recorded and leaked to the press.

Meghan Markle was excluded from the meeting and was not allowed to attend it even by video as the Queen feared that the connection could be hacked.

“There was a suggestion that ­Meghan should join Charles, William and Harry via video link from ­Canada, but the Queen ruled that her attendance in any form was ‘not necessary’ as Harry would represent her. It was also felt that a video link wouldn’t be secure, as Charles and William wouldn’t be able to tell if the meeting was being recorded or if Meghan had anyone else listening in as they spoke,” the book claimed.

The new book also claimed that Kate Middleton found her public walkabout alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do” as there was ”ill feeling" between the royal couples.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do," the royal author claimed.

