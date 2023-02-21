This legal battle of Prince Harry vs UK government has cost British taxpayers…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to leave the royal family and live in the United States in January 2020 following which they were no longer allowed to use public funds for their royal duties. Additionally, the UK Home Office stripped the couple of their right to a royal police escort.

Then, Prince Harry filed for a judicial review marking the first time a member of the royal family filed a case against the UK government. UK media reported that the legal battle has cost UK taxpayers £296,882 ($357,000), according to data obtained though the Freedom of Information Act.

In 2021, a representative for Prince Harry clarified that the goal of his legal challenge was “to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country.”

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the statement said, adding, “While [Prince Harry’s] role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family,”

The first hearing of the case was held in February 2022 when the court heard that Prince Harry wanted to bring his son Archie and daughter Lilibet on a visit from the US but was “unable to return to his home” because it was too dangerous.

“This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he returns,” Prince Harry's lawyer said, adding, “And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home.”

The legal battle between Prince Harry and the UK Home Office will continue next April.

