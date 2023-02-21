‘Busy' King Charles isn’t okay with this demand of Prince Harry for coronation

King Charles will not agree to Prince Harry's demand of a face-to-face meeting ahead of coronation in May, The Daily Express reported refuting earlier claims that the the Palace is giving Prince Harry so-called “incentives” to attend King Charles’ coronation including high-profile seating at the ceremony and a promise to Harry and Meghan Markle to keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

Royal correspondent Tom Skyes said, “Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a Coronation to organize. He simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry.”

This comes as several reports have claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have still not decided whether they will attend the coronation or not. Prince Harry said in an interview last month while promoting his memoir, Spare that he hoped his family would be “willing to sit down” and talk about the issues that have plagued them for years.

“Charles has reportedly refused to blink in the trans-Atlantic showdown he is currently locked into with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and won’t be acceding to his bolter of a son’s number one demand. The simple reason? Charles is too busy," Daily Express reported.

In his memoir, Prince Harry wrote about his father, saying, “He’d always given an air of being not quite ready for parenthood—the responsibilities, the patience, the time. Even he, though a proud man, would’ve admitted as much.”

