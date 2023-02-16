'He saw me red-faced': Prince Harry on 1st panic attack when William was present

Prince Harry opened up about his first panic attack alongside Prince William in his bombshell memoir Spare. Prince Harry talked about experiencing his first mental breakdown with elder brother and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Writing in memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry said, "He’d been present for my very first panic attack. With Kate. We were driving out to a polo match in Gloucestershire, in their Range Rover. I was in the back and Willy peered at me in the rearview."

“He saw me sweating, red-faced. You all right, Harold? No, I wasn’t. It was a trip of several hours and every few miles I wanted to ask him to pull over so I could jump out and try to catch my breath,” he added.

"He knew something was up, something bad. He’d told me that day or soon after that I needed help," Prince Harry revealed.

Meanwhile, a royal expert claimed that Prince Harry is "absolutely determined" that his memoir ‘Spare’ which was released in January won't be his "last word". Royal author Nicholas Owen told Sky News Australia, "He's obviously determined that the book shouldn't be the last word. This touches frankly on one of the most important things I think about, Harry, Meghan and everything else, what are they going to do next."

"It's all very well spilling out all that stuff, how angry you are with your family and how miserable your childhood has been and all that stuff. But, you know, if you're not careful, you're going to be a one-trick pony,” the expert said.

