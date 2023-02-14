Home / World News / Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ won't be his last as he is absolutely…

world news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:13 PM IST

Prince Harry: "You've got to find something else to tell the world, some other way to make money,” the royal expert said.

ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry is "absolutely determined" that his memoir ‘Spare’ which was released in January won't be his "last word", a royal expert claimed. Royal author Nicholas Owen told Sky News Australia, "He's obviously determined that the book shouldn't be the last word. This touches frankly on one of the most important things I think about, Harry, Meghan and everything else, what are they going to do next."

"It's all very well spilling out all that stuff, how angry you are with your family and how miserable your childhood has been and all that stuff. But, you know, if you're not careful, you're going to be a one-trick pony,” the expert said.

"You've got to find something else to tell the world, some other way to make money,” the royal expert added.

The royal expert also praised Harry’s memoir which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book. We should "give him credit for that", the expert said, adding that there was also one thing that "rather puzzles" him about it, pointing to Prince Harry’s book being sold at half-price "right from the very beginning.”

Following the release of the memoir in which Prince Harry talks about the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana, his relationship with his father King Charles and brother Prince William, documenting his life as a royal family member, husband and a father.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family
