Prince William’s stern warning for Harry, Meghan Markle and their children

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry targeted Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton making many claims against them following which a report said that Prince William is not ready to forgive his younger brother but may have agreed to meet him at their father King Charles’ coronation.

Daily Beast reported quoting an unnamed friend of Prince William as saying, "Prince William will, of course, abide by his father, King Charles' decision concerning the attendance of Prince Harry at his coronation...but William would much rather Harry wasn't there. The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent.”

“They haven't spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon. If it was William's coronation, Harry wouldn't be on the list. It's no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn't there after everything he has said and done,” the report continued.

The report also said that Prince William does not want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children to attend the coronation as well.

Earlier a royal expert had claimed that Prince William has given up on trying to fix his relationship with Prince Harry as the former believes that he has lost his bond with the Duke of Sussex completely. Royal expert Neil Sean said that Prince William has given up on trying to amend things with Prince Harry.

