Home / World News / Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making this multi-million dollar move for…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making this multi-million dollar move for…

world news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 07:33 AM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: The couple is seeking the help of Hollywood A-lister Adam Lilling who was introduced to them by Ellen DeGeneres, Page Six reported.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a big-time Hollywood deal-maker to help them, it has been reported. The couple is seeking the help of Hollywood A-lister Adam Lilling who was introduced to them by Ellen DeGeneres, Page Six reported.

Read more: This may be Meghan's 'perfect excuse' for not attending coronation, expert says

The report said that Adam Lilling works at the “intersection of celebrity and venture investing,” adding, “He has worked with Ellen forever, as well as Matthew McConaughey and a bunch of A-listers. It’s very possible that Ellen introduced him to Harry and Meghan.”

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to announce third pregnancy? What report claims

Adam Lilling and his business partner Amanda Groves were named among The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top deal-makers of 2022” in December, the report said as they “brokered big-ticket pacts, cultivated content and built brands from scratch amid the streaming wars.”

Read more: What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want? ‘Capitulation, apology from…’

“Our mission is to take people who can affect change in the world and marry them with the top operators and entrepreneurs. We’re not really focused on their entertainment endeavours. We’re focused on connecting their profits, their passion and purpose with profit opportunities in the private equity landscape,” Adam Lilling told The Hollywood Reporter.

Adam Lilling has also been busy promoting the Sussexes on his social media over the past year, the report said.

This comes as Page Six revealed earlier that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a three-book, $US 20 million deal with Penguin Random House and are believed to be working on one book together.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out