What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want? ‘Capitulation, apology from…’

Published on Feb 13, 2023 11:55 AM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: As the royal family prepares for the May coronation of King Charles, a report said that both sides want the family feud to end.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary followed by the former's memoir has resulted in a bitter relationship between the couple and the royal family as the Sussexes continued to take swipes at Prince William, King Charles, Camilla and even Kate Middleton. As the royal family prepares for the May coronation of King Charles, a report said that both sides want the family feud to end.

According to The Daily Express, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want a capitulation and an apology from the royal family to end the fight once and for all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused royal aides of actively working against them and refusing to counter negative press coverage about them. The couple is now expected to return to the UK and attend the King’s Coronation, but speculation is rife about the state of their relationship with the family," the report said.

It added, “the problem is that [the Sussexes] want a capitulation and apology by the Palace, but when ‘recollections vary,’ that’s quite difficult.”

Although royal historian Robert Lacey said that the rift might take a while to heal. “It’s almost insulting to ask, ‘When are they going to kiss and make up?’” There have been some very grave disagreements between them. But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the Coronation will be all about," Robert Lacey said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

prince harry royal family
