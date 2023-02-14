When Meghan Markle called police after relationship with Harry became public

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship became public, the latter was very shocked and terrified, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have revealed. As soon as the news was out, a shocked Meghan Markle called a friend, the authors said in their book Finding Freedom, explaining how the couple got stressed when they were informed that a tabloid was about to reveal their relationship.

"One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan. Until they received a call from one of Harry's aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn't good news. A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours,” the authors recounted.

"They had little time to think, because there were only a couple of paparazzi in Toronto but it wouldn't be long before photographers flew in from New York and LA, all hoping to get that first picture of the happy couple,” they added.

Meghan Markle was quite shocked and also very nervous as she got many messages enquiring about their relationship.

"Prior to meeting Harry, the only times she experienced cameras were on a set or on a red carpet. The security was necessary. Shortly after the news broke, a photographer from an LA-based photo agency had scaled the fence into her back garden and waited for Meghan by her car, hoping to get a picture before she headed out to run errands. Meghan was terrified and called the police. This is how it's always going to be, isn't it?', she said to a friend,” the authors wrote.

