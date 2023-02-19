Major popularity dip for royal family ahead of King Charles' coronation: Details

The British royal family suffered a major blow this week ahead of King Charles coronation in May as its popularity plummeted on social media. Buckingham Palace's official Instagram handle, which shares updates on King Charles and the royal family's official engagements, saw a dip in followers from 13 million to 12.9 million this week.

The official Instagram handle is currently followed by 12.9 million with 4,148 posts. In the latest post, the palace informed that 12 newly commissioned pieces of music will be performed at the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey London, displaying musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“A range of musical styles and performers blend tradition, heritage and ceremony with new musical voices of today, reflecting The King’s life-long love and support of music and the arts,” the post read.

King Charles has personally “commissioned the new music and shaped and selected the musical programme for the Service, which will feature: a new Coronation Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber, a Coronation March by Patrick Doyle, a new commission for solo organ embracing musical themes from countries across the Commonwealth by Iain Farrington,” it informed.

Paying a tribute to his late father, The Duke of Edinburgh, “Greek Orthodox music will also feature in the Service performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.”

