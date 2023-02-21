Prince William and Kate don't want their kids in public eye: Royal expert

A royal expert said that Prince William and Kate Middleton wouldn’t let their kids appear in public if they didn’t have to as the couple wants to limit the number of appearances their children make in an effort to keep their lives balanced.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, “William and Kate wouldn’t let George, Charlotte or Louis appear in public if they had the choice — but they don’t.”

“Because if the public doesn’t fall in love with Prince George as a little boy, then he’s going to be playing catch up for the rest of his life. By the time the queen came to the throne, the nation had fallen in love with Princess Elizabeth because they felt her pain," the expert added.

“They saw her very popular father, the unexpected king, die at such a young age and the public loved and supported the queen because of what happened to her father," the expert further added saying that William and Kate are raising their kids using ‘the Middleton model'.

“Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William. William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model — three children, affluent, but hard-working parents and lots of love in the house,” Duncan Larcombe shared, adding, “By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends.”

Duncan Larcombe added, “That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children, but they also have to drip-feed George, and to some extent Charlotte and Louis, into the public domain.”

