Prince William-Kate Middleton's children have to follow this unusual dinner rule

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George are not allowed to eat with their parents during holidays and official dinners as per a former royal chef. Darren McGrady, who worked for both the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, said that the royal children cannot eat with their parents at official dinners or during holidays so that they learn the importance of “polite conversation”. From left, Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate, the Princess of Wales are seated.(AP)

According to Darren McGrady, the three children “aren’t allowed to sit with the adults until they have learned the art of polite conversation”. There are never any exceptions, including for larger holidays like Christmas, he said.

The three children instead eat with their nannies in the nursery, he said, explaining, “The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table."

“The royal nursery wasn’t just for educating the minds of the young royals but educating their palates, too. Nanny always had control of the menu and made sure they ate balanced meals that included not only lots of healthy vegetables but introduced them to new grown-up dishes too,” he continued.

What the former royal chef said on Queen Elizabeth

Darren McGrady said that the late monarch loved a big salad or fresh fruit. She even had a very specific way she would eat bananas. “With a banana, she’ll cut off the bottoms and cut the banana lengthwise, and then cut the banana into tiny slices to eat with a fork,” he said.

On her fondness for cake, Darren McGrady said, “Now the Chocolate Biscuit Cake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again everyday until it’s all gone. She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake.”