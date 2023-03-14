Home / World News / Royal family's plan if Prince Harry, Meghan attend King Charles' coronation is…

Royal family's plan if Prince Harry, Meghan attend King Charles' coronation is…

world news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 05:58 AM IST

King Charles' Coronation: s the couple indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation, they still have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be met with a “cold shoulder” by senior members of the royal family if attend King Charles' coronation in May, it was reported. As the couple indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation, they still have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.

Read more: This royal member wanted an 'Indian guru for treatment’. Charles denied: Report

Their reception in London will be frosty, the Daily Mail reported quoting a source.

“They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland’. Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them," a source close to the family told the Daily Mail.

This comes as the Telegraph reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, have not received their invitations to the coronation yet but the staff at Buckingham Palace have been told to make preparations on the assumption that they will be present.

Read more: 'Families are…': Prince Harry 'urged royals to have therapy' for this reason

In a recent interview with trauma expert and author Gabor Maté, Prince Harry talked about his tell-all memoir Spare and opened up about the lack of physical affection he received as a child.

Last week, it was reported that King Charles asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, and offered the keys to the disgraced Duke of York instead.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii royal family prince harry meghan markle + 2 more
king charles iii royal family prince harry meghan markle + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out