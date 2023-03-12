Harry's children have not yet been invited to King Charles' coronation: Report

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, have not yet been invited to King Charles' coronation, The Telegraph reported. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited in recent weeks but the invite did not mention Archie or Lilibet, the report said. The couple have had no information about whether the children have been included in the plans, it added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet confirmed whether or not they will attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The couple were told that including their children will be discussed if and when they confirm their own attendance, the report said. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could either come together, Prince Harry could attend alone or they could both opt to stay away, it added.

Although with planning well under way, organisers at Buckingham Palace are working on the basis that the couple will attend. The report quoted a report as saying that “it was always easier to make provision for guests who then do not turn up, rather than insert them into the programme further down the line.”

Asked if Archie and Lilibet were invited, the royal source told Telegraph that they were “very young”.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children- Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, who turns eight just days before the coronation- are expected to attend although their youngest Prince Louis, 5, may not attend.

